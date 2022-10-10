So how did Bros do over its second weekend at the box office?

After launch weekend takings that some entertainment experts labeled “dismal”, gay rom-com Bros failed to rebound on its second weekend.

The $22 million-budget movie, written and starring Billy Eichner, opened in just over 3,300 theatres last weekend, but only took $4.8million.

Over its second weekend, it remained on over 3,000 screens. However, it took $2.1million. This represents a 55% drop from its first weekend, despite near-unanimously positive reviews.

By comparison, last weekend’s number one movie, the horror flick Smile, stayed atop the box office, taking $17.6million. This was just a 22% drop on its opening weekend takings of $22.6million.

Bros has now dropped from four to eight in the box office top ten.

Amsterdam tanks hard

If its makers are feeling despondent, they’re probably not feeling as blue as the team behind Amsterdam. Led by writer/director David O. Russell, and starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, with support from Rami Malek, Taylor Swift and Robert DeNiro), the $80 million historical drama took just $6.5 million. With generally poor reviews amongst critics and audiences, it’s looking set to be one of the year’s biggest flops.

In total, including weekday viewings, Bros has now taken around $9 million. On a more positive note, it’s not yet opened anywhere beyond the US, with launches due soon in the UK and elsewhere.

One of the reasons put forward for the movie’s failure is its lack of A-list stars. However, at a panel event at the New Yorker Festival last week, Eichner defended casting an LGBTQ cast in all the lead roles.

“We could have easily thrown Chris Evans into the Luke McFarland role” he said, reported Deadline. “But we didn’t because for us it was important to give a number of openly LGBT actors a chance to star in a movie even though they weren’t movie stars.”

Also on the panel was Harvey Fierstein, who has a brief role in the movie. Fierstein said that the studio behind Bros, Universal, pushed the “historic” nature of the movie too hard in the marketing.

“I mean, ‘Is this a history lesson or a movie?’,” he said. “I didn’t think it was really smart, I think sometimes, you have to let the audience find you. Let them discover you, let them fall in love with you. Because the movie is too good. … It’s just really human, and had the audience been allowed to find it on their own, I think they would have easier.”

Eichner pushed back slightly against this, praising Universal for its support and saying, “There wasn’t much of a blueprint for this movie when it came to the marketing and all of that.”