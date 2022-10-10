So how did Bros do over its second weekend at the box office?

After launch weekend takings that some entertainment experts labeled “dismal”, gay rom-com Bros failed to rebound on its second weekend.
The $22 million-budget movie, written and starring Billy Eichner, opened in just over 3,300 theatres last weekend, but only took $4.8million.
Over its second weekend, it remained on over 3,000 screens. However, it took $2.1million. This represents a 55% drop from its first weekend, despite near-unanimously positive reviews.
By comparison, last weekend’s number one movie, the horror flick Smile, stayed atop the box office, taking $17.6million. This was just a 22% drop on its opening weekend takings of $22.6million.
Bros has now dropped from four to eight in the box office top ten.
Amsterdam tanks hard
If its makers are feeling despondent, they’re probably not feeling as blue as the team behind Amsterdam. Led by writer/director David O. Russell, and starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, with support from Rami Malek, Taylor Swift and Robert DeNiro), the $80 million historical drama took just $6.5 million. With generally poor reviews amongst critics and audiences, it’s looking set to be one of the year’s biggest flops.
In total, including weekday viewings, Bros has now taken around $9 million. On a more positive note, it’s not yet opened anywhere beyond the US, with launches due soon in the UK and elsewhere.
One of the reasons put forward for the movie’s failure is its lack of A-list stars. However, at a panel event at the New Yorker Festival last week, Eichner defended casting an LGBTQ cast in all the lead roles.
“We could have easily thrown Chris Evans into the Luke McFarland role” he said, reported Deadline. “But we didn’t because for us it was important to give a number of openly LGBT actors a chance to star in a movie even though they weren’t movie stars.”
Also on the panel was Harvey Fierstein, who has a brief role in the movie. Fierstein said that the studio behind Bros, Universal, pushed the “historic” nature of the movie too hard in the marketing.
“I mean, ‘Is this a history lesson or a movie?’,” he said. “I didn’t think it was really smart, I think sometimes, you have to let the audience find you. Let them discover you, let them fall in love with you. Because the movie is too good. … It’s just really human, and had the audience been allowed to find it on their own, I think they would have easier.”
Eichner pushed back slightly against this, praising Universal for its support and saying, “There wasn’t much of a blueprint for this movie when it came to the marketing and all of that.”
cuteguy
What is wring with Billy Eichnerr?! When did Chris Evans ever say he would’ve done this movie? Billy should just accept he failed and stop bringing other ppl into this.
Cam
Dying to see just how many of it’s screenames the same old right wing troll brings in to attack openly LGBTQ celebs and a movie done by them.
1
phillycap
Yeah. The guy was giving an example of an a list star. Not saying he could have signed him. Lord people leap to ridiculous conclusions on here. It’s. An. Example.
Diplomat
Replace Luke with Evans? Wow was he off on that remark. If he would have replaced himself w Evans it would have been a runaway hit. Eichner’s self importance and lack of vision regarding him as a lead destroyed this possibly great movie.
dbmcvey
He didn’t fail. He made a really good movie. Box office has nothing to do with quality.
Cam
2
phillycap
Yeah. Not too insightful are you. The whole premise was a nebbishly neurotic dude finding himself falling for someone who he’d thought would never give him a second look added to the fact that he prejudged that gorgeous men are himbos all. Granted Luke’s character is a bit of a unicorn in real life. But it’s a rom com.
Laughing Reader
This movie could have been much better. It didn’t seem realistic at all. I wanted to like it but only liked Luke McFarlane. All those museum board scenes made me cringe. It’s embarrassing some people will come away with the impression that is what gay life is like.
Bigboaster
Harvey Fierstein’s comments were spot on tbh, Eichner is beyond out of touch with regular people unfortunately.
Also I hate that he doesn’t even consider HIS role being recast at all, his ego is far too much lol
Cam
Except Harvey didn’t say that at all. He said the movie studio pushed that aspect too hard.
ZzBomb
I don’t think it’s a lack a A-list stars, people just don’t go to theaters anymore to see a rom-com anymore. This isn’t the 90’s. I’m def renting it when it comes out on streaming and if I like it, I’ll buy it.
man5996853
I like Billy Eichner’s comedy but he certainly isn’t for everyone. And I thoroughly enjoyed Bros. I don’t, however, think you are going to increase ticket sales by blaming everyone for their homophobia. This was a niche film and, contrary to what he and others have been claiming for the last week, there wasn’t a ton of cross-over appeal and I’m not surprised that straight allies didn’t rush out to see it. This movie was written for a gay audience. The casting was for a gay audience. And Billy Eichner’s appeal is limited to an even smaller segment of the gay audience.
I wish that it had done better and I hope that others aren’t deterred from making mainstream films with gay leads but he didn’t make a film or cast actors in that film that were ever going to reach beyond the smaller audience for which it was intended. Again, loved the movie. Loathe the excuses.
G R
Agree 100%, this is a niche film (LONG overdue!) and I think one of two of Eichner’s mistakes was A. Casting himself in the lead opposite Luke and 2. His scolding of those that this film doesn’t appeal to for not going. Bad form and it’s not going to help your situation.
phillycap
Again he has never called people homophobic. He just thought that people would be interested in seeing a funny rom com regardless of the fact it’s two dudes. What is more accurate though is that the str8 world is more comfortable in viewing gay people asexually. They are funny, stylish. But we have to view them as never actually being sexual beings.
BigRedEO
Saw it yesterday. It was just a bad movie. There was no “rom” and very little “com.” The only thing I found funny were the spoofs of the Hallmark Channel. Billy’s character was just an a-hole and not likeable. I didn’t understand why Luke ‘s character was the one who needed to apologize, when Billy’s character was rude and didn’t stop.
Billy is too busy blaming everyone except himself for what he wrote.
Rikki Roze
You clearly did not understand the character played by Billy Eichner. Even though you couldn’t see yourself in this character he represented the feelings of many gay men of a certain age and life experience. It was a well written character and Mr. Eichner did a good job of bringing it to life.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
I just watched the trailer and everything I saw in it made me happy that I’ve left ALL of it behind years ago. The bar pickups and trying to break thru gay organizer events that although they had to open their meetings to the public because they received public funds they were clearly a closed klan as far as advice from others. The old guy out on the dance floor with the ripped body took me back to the days of NYC and Bally’s in the early 00’s when I would see people whom I knew from the days of the Mine Shaft and the Anvil working out like they were still in their twenties and praying everyone would believe they are only in their late thirties, dyed hair and all. Thanks for posting this article because I leave it feeling really good about myself and the decisions that I made.
MacAdvisor
Bros is a fun rom-com for gay men, but the idea a bunch of straight people, particularly straight men, would want to see a film that is the single most explicit film about gay male sex that I’ve seen this side of an XXX film is ludicrous. Of course straight people didn’t go see it. Cutting about five minutes out of the film, eliminating the very explicit sex scenes, which I would greatly miss, would have helped the film achieve far wider popularity. The movie was a wish-list of things gay men wish could have happened, but never really would. The dinner scene with the parents was a total cringe and would have the Eichner character dropped and dropped hard. It would not have been in any way Macfarlane’s characters fault. I like the movie, enjoyed it, but would NEVER take a straight friend to it.
moneyplnatia
Agree 100%, this is a niche film…
Rich85
I saw the film last week and it was okay, but certainly not great. There are several genuinely funny moments, but just as many are cringeworthy. None of the characters seemed like real human beings at all. The museum board is made up of a bunch of cartoon characters and stereotypes and I found Billy Eichner’s character far more annoying than lovable. The two leads don’t seem like they are actually in love, or ever would be. I live in L.A. surrounded by straight people who have many gay friends, but I can’t imagine why they would ever need to see this film any more than I would have any interest in the latest J Lo or Jennifer Anniston straight rom com. Give me season 2 of “Heartstoppers” for real chemistry and charm and not perpetuating that gay men are just 24/7 horndogs looking for anonymous sex.
Rikki Roze
It’s interesting how some gay men love to hate what other gay men create. did you even see the film? The character played by Billie Eichner totally represented those of us in the gay community who look for gay characters who aren’t “just 24/7 horndogs looking for anonymous sex.” That’s what this character was all about! Thank you Mr. Eichner for giving us this character.
lessthan
I love Luke Macfarlane and wanted to see this, but I thought this was coming to streaming and was caught off guard when the movie came out. I’ll probably try to see it next weekend, but I hate this “theater only” trend.
Sundance614
I’m torn because I *really* wanted to like it. I echo most of these other comments. The whole museum thing as a plot device seemed odd and not very relatable. (And, was Bobby supposedly famous, since people approached him at dinner wanting selfies with him?). The Bobby character was not sympathetic at all—meeting someone and the first thing you say is “I hear you’re boring” is just meanness for the sake of meanness (granted, I realize they were trying to establish that jaded & bitter angle, but still). It’s weird, but I think the trailers were actually better edited than the move—for instance there’s a line in the trailer (which I’ve been seeing for months at this point) where Bobby says “he’s like a gay Tom Brady, and I’m like whatever happens to Evan Hanson” which is actually a pretty funny line. However, in the movie those are two different lines said at different times. It worked better in the trailer.
Neoprene
Even gay dudes are meh about this film. Too funny given all the hype.
Cam
3
Doug
I saw it yesterday and really enjoyed it. I’m in San Francisco and the the Sunday late afternoon showing was sold out except for the front two rows in the auditorium. It was a mixed crowd, straight and gay, and people laughed a lot during the film. What I really liked about it was that Eichner wasn’t afraid to poke fun at the gay community, something I haven’t seen a gay film do before, and some of those scenes were very funny.
seven5tx
Not that familiar with Eichner but so far not a fan. Is he channeling a Noah Galvin moment?
As a gay man I don’t watch straight romance movies unless there is some kind of hook. My Big Fat Greek Wedding etc.
EIchner complaint about homophobia is bull. Girl needs to realize he just is not as relevant as she convinced herself she is. I did not vote for him to represent me as a gay man. He’s pulling a Rosie O’Donell about being in charge of all the gays.
That movie should not have been released in theaters.
The TV movie “The Thing About Harry” was excellent and touted as the first made for tv gay rom com. I really enjoyed it.
Have not seen Bros yet. After what I heard and my turn off for Eichner I am in no big hurry.
Cam
4
toddlicious
We are such a hateful self loathing community. The movie wasn’t that bad. It isn’t meant to be an epic, Oscar worthy flick. It’s meant to be a gay movie with an over arching gay theme. I am currently in a relationship much like the one depicted in the movie and it hit home with me. Any of these hateful gays, hating on this movie that say it’s not realistic… WHAT ROM COM IS??? Billy eichner saying he could have put Chris Evans in the movie was him reiterating the fact that they cast an all lgbtq cast. I think it’s terrible that more of the community didn’t support this movie and probably went to the awful, stupid Halloween concept horror movie instead.
dbmcvey
I would say the movie is really good.
Terrycloth
A better script , well known actors , tighten the editing and shortent the length may have saved this…why was Billy in this again ? No redeeming value to the movie was added by having him as one of the leads. Should of had the writers of Will and Grace write the script would of been funnier..Sean Hayes would have been a better replacement for Billy
dbmcvey
It’s a really good movie. There is nothing wrong with the casting.
It’s October, probably not the best time to release a romantic comedy.
Romantic comedies haven’t done well at the box office for years. If you look at the highest earning romantic comedies the newest ones were from more than a decade ago.
Billy Eichner made a really good movie and he should be proud of that.
vancouverdoug
Ugh. This is why we can’t have nice things. Who said Billy Eichner the person or character was supposed to be “likable”? Did you root for Tom Hanks when he was ruining Meg Ryan’s store and dreams in “You got Mail”? As someone who met his one and only true love in his late 30’s I related to his character. Didn’t necessarily like him, but I didn’t need to since I thought it was a great film.
overitreally
First of all billy isn’t funny. At all. He also is not good looking nor photographable (I E mark walburg. Adam driver. Norman Reedus and Daniel Craig. ) all faces for radio. T second he’s not an actor. Go away.
LAGuy
Has anyone considered that maybe people don’t like Eichner or his comedy routine? Or the ridiculous statement that this was the first big budget gay rom com? Or maybe the plausibility that he could ever snag someone like Luke? He’s stuck with a Hollywood mentality. Most gay folks stream or rent their content and we dont care who produces it. There have been plenty of great quality movies. Has he never been to an LGBTQ+ film festival? Even Netflix and Hulu have a good selection. I think everyone overestimated this. Should have been a theater/streaming opening and they would have probably at least recouped their costs.
SDR94103
homophobia rules America.
Cam
The people saying more well known actors should be cast are falling into the Hollywood trap. THey won’t cast openly LGBTQ actors because they’re bigots, then they use the excuse that there are no big name openly LGBTQ actors out there.
DennisMpls
Wow, I’m really, really surprised by all the negativity in the comments section. (Of course, this IS a Queerty comment section.) Critics have overwhelmingly given positive reviews. It’s interesting that audience reviews on Metacritic are much lower, but then again many of those are homophobic, e.g., “The movie is perverse and distasteful. The forcing of a chosen lifestyle that is held by few people is made to look as if it is normal.” However, I see that audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are at 90% positive. I also don’t understand the hate for Billy Eichner or his character, or the idea that he somehow doesn’t “fit” with Luke MacFarlane. ScreenDaily lauded “the dynamite chemistry between co-writer Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane.”
I have yet to see the movie, but the trailer is great, and definitely makes me want to see it. I do think it’s sort of a niche movie, and that straight guys aren’t likely to go. I recall, though, that a large percentage of the audience for the U.S. version of “Queer As Folk” was straight women. I have no issue with Eichner being really disappointed in the box office so far. When you put that much work and passion into something I don’t know how you could not feel that way.
BTW, Eichner recently did his first “Billy On the Street” in 3 years, and had Paul Rudd along with him. I thought it was funny as he and Paul tried to whip up support for the movie from people on the street.
ericdf1
Jeez! Could we beat this movie up any harder? Did anyone seriously think it would open like Brokeback Mountain? It was a cute movie, it was very IN YOUR FACE GAY, it didn’t feature an A-list cast, and the preceding media hype was probably (was definitely) heavy handed. Furthermore, it opened against a horror film at the beginning of the Halloween season, as well as ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, and ‘Woman King’, featuring the likes of Harry Styles and Viola Davis. That said, it opened in fourth place, and even after it’s follow-up weekend it’s still one of the top 10 movies – AND ‘Amsterdam’, one of the most highly anticipated films of the season went down like the Hindenburg! It’s still got another week or two to go, and then with international release, streaming, rentals and DVD sales, they’ll no doubt make their money back and then some. All things considered, I don’t think it did all that bad. So why all the sackcloth and ashes? Did anyone really think it was going to walk-away with the box office?
ChrisSoBe
It was a funny movie and I loved it. Too many people on here are complaining about Eichner and his role, but he fit the role. What people can’t seem to get is that it’s a comedy! It’s not meant to be completely “relatable” to everyone. It’s OK to make fun of the LGBT community. Yes, there was chemistry between Eichner and MacFarlane Yes, there were lines that only a gay man might find funny and yes, there were scenes that people would “like” to believe would turn off straight people, but that’s not necessarily true either. It wasn’t aimed to be for the stereotypical evangelical homophobe in Alabama. I saw it again last night. The first time was with a heterosexual female friend who loved it and last night I saw with my older hetero married brother and he LAUGHED at the scene where the they panned out to see Luke MacFarlane getting a bj from two men. If you’re comfortable in your skin, you see it for what it was…a funny scene. From the comments on here, some people have the very same uptightness that they criticize Eichner for having. Sure, Eichner didn’t have to blame homophobes for the less than expected audience numbers, but my brother said he’d recommend it, so I do believe it will make its money back and then some once all the dust settles.
Bertram
I cancelled a dental appointment to go see the movie with my neighbor. Wish I went to the dentist instead.
Charlie in Charge
It was… sort of funny. There were cute moments. I understand Billy Eichner’s character isn’t supposed to start out as likable – that’s the character arc of this kind of thing. But his character had just a few too many whiny monologues for me and he seemed determined to torpedo the relationship beyond what I thought was repairable.
I felt like the movie’s timing was off as well. I would have been much more enthusiastic about watching this in June than October.
Rikki Roze
I wish those who wrote comments here knew how to distinguish between their personal and often limited by age, experience and lifestyle, opinions and something presented as “the” truth.
As an audience member, I don’t really care how well or poorly this film did at the box office. It’s not the kind of film that would have mass appeal. It won’t have appeal (or even be understood) by a part of the gay community and the majority of str8 people I know wouldn’t get it at all. Like most films, it appeals to a certain and limited audience. And that’s ok.
In my opinion, Mr. Eichner has written a sensitive, funny and thought provoking film. Many of us are able to personally relate to both of the main characters. Can we cool it with the criticism that this film isn’t everything to everyone who sees it? Which film is?
I laughed and cried through the film and that’s a lot more than I can say for most films I see. I cared about the characters. I could see myself in most of them and was at least interested in the views of the other characters. Thank you Mr. Eichner, for giving us a film that shows characters who, with all of their strengths and weaknesses , we can be proud to identify with. I look forward to your next film.
edensasp
I personally have not been to the theaters since Oct 2019… I am still not ready to jump back into the social cesspool of communicable diseases & ignorant super spreaders anywhere, much less in an enclosed environment for two +/- hours. I am sure I am not the only one that didnt go for this simple reason alone.
calvinsmelliott
I didn’t see this because BE was the star. I don’t care for his comedy and don’t find him entertaining.