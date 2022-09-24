instastuds

Bruno Baba’s burger, Brad Goreski’s thirst trap, & Ryan Cleary’s sweaty session

By · 13 comments

This week Whoopi Goldberg threw major shade at Lindsey Graham, a London bathhouse tuned in to the Queen’s funeral, and straight people sounded off on Bros. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Matt Lister soaked up the sun.

 

Eliad Cohen sat at the pool.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo geared up.

 

Colton Haynes dried off.

 

Haaz Sleiman channel Aaliyah.

 

Ryan Cleary hit the sauna.

 

Chris Salvatore smiled.

 

Brad Goreski rinsed off.

 

Jason Derulo took a sip.

 

Irvin Randle gave “grandfluencer.”

 

Usher refused to age.

 

Ronnie Woo had a popsicle.

 

Nyle DiMarco picked grapes.

 

Jordan Torres posed for Desnudo.

Tyler Glenn got burned.

 

Carson Jones said goodbye to summer.

 

Sterling Walker got ready for Folsom.

 

Bruno Baba had a burger.

 

Darren Barnet stood his ground.

 

And Ludi Lin walked on water.

 

