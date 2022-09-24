Bruno Baba’s burger, Brad Goreski’s thirst trap, & Ryan Cleary’s sweaty session

This week Whoopi Goldberg threw major shade at Lindsey Graham, a London bathhouse tuned in to the Queen’s funeral, and straight people sounded off on Bros. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Matt Lister soaked up the sun.
Eliad Cohen sat at the pool.
Cristiano Ronaldo geared up.
Haaz Sleiman channel Aaliyah.
Ryan Cleary hit the sauna.
Chris Salvatore smiled.
Brad Goreski rinsed off.
Jason Derulo took a sip.
Irvin Randle gave “grandfluencer.”
Usher refused to age.
Ronnie Woo had a popsicle.
Nyle DiMarco picked grapes.
Jordan Torres posed for Desnudo.
Tyler Glenn got burned.
Carson Jones said goodbye to summer.
Sterling Walker got ready for Folsom.
Bruno Baba had a burger.
Darren Barnet stood his ground.
And Ludi Lin walked on water.
greekboy
Snore minus
MISTERJETT
yes you are. self awareness is the first step.
Bengali
I don’t find Darrin Barnett even the least bit sexy. He was kinda fun on Jimmy O Yang’s YouTube cooking show but when he was on Celebrity Family Feud a couple of weeks ago he seemed so weird. No thank you.
Bad pic of Ronnie Woo. Ronnie Woo, celeb chef if gorgeous…but the pic was not.
Colton Haynes – oh that man. So handsome. The sprinkles across his face add even more to his appeal.
Forget the others. Not into the majority of the hairy beasts.
Just.my.opinion
Same s**t, different day.
MISTERJETT
we say the same thig when we see just.my.opinion
dbmcvey
And yet, you keep clicking on it. Are you expecting something different? We know what the definition of insanity is.
OrdinaryJoe
Not recognizing weight lifting wrist straps AND mistaking them for leather cuffs…on a gay site? I think you need to give your toaster back!
SK310
Colton, who did blackface 3 TIMES???
gregg2010
Who ARE these people?
MISTERJETT
people are always so quick to say “i don’t know who he is” trying to diminish someone ‘s existence. instead of doing that, why not try googling them so you can find out exactly who the person is. you might find that the person is worth knowing about and makes you a little less ignorant.
abfab
Q. It’s a new season. Think about shaking the menu up a bit. These so called dishes are stale.
dbmcvey
And yet you keep clicking on. I find these dishes very appetizing.
MISTERJETT
head shaking and eyes rolling. just leave and don’t come back. that way you won’t have to see the same stale dishes. Queerty, thanks for the dishes. some of us appreciate your efforts.