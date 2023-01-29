Brutal honesty and all the other reasons we adore Demi Lovato



Demetria Devonne Lovato, popularly known as Demi Lovato is an American singer/songwriter/actor who came to fame via the lead role Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock, a 2008 Disney musical television show.

Two-time Grammy nominee, Demi Lovato’s eighth album, Holy Fvck did not feature in the 2023 Grammy nominations, despite topping charts during the eligibility period. We are not happy about this, but it is what it is.

Demi Lovato at a glance

Want to learn more about the 30-year-old former Disney star? Read on!

Birthdate: August 20,1992

Birthplace: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Gender: Non-binary

Pronouns: they/them/she/her

Height: 5’3’’ or 1.61m

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Relationship status: In a relationship with Jutes

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Spanish/Native American/Scandinavian/Irish/British

Instagram: @ddlovato

Twitter: @ddlovato

Demi Lovato came out as non-binary but may become an icon for gender fluidity

Demi Lovato came out as non-binary on May 19, 2021, after informing friends and family a few months back. They also announced that their pronouns will be “they/them” henceforth.

Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Back in 2020, when Glee co-star, Naya Rivera, passed away, Lovato posted a condolence message acknowledging that Naya’s character in the show was “groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls like me.”

RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted (at the time) queer girls like me, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. pic.twitter.com/oCML03M9Kw — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 14, 2020

In April, 2022, Lovato again changed her pronouns to she/her, stating that she felt “more feminine” and fluid with her gender. Dovato, however, emphasizes that she is still comfortable with the pronouns they/them and continues to list them in her bio along with she/her.

Lovato earned their way to fame

Demi Lovato kickstarted their career two decades ago by acting in PBS’s Barney & Friends, much like the popular Selena Gomez.

It was Camp Rock, a 2008 Disney television film that made Lovato a celeb. After donning the lead role in the series, Lovato also crooned four songs for the film. Their debut single, “This is Me,” was the first number to feature in the charts and marked the beginning of their singing career. Later they released their first album, “Don’t Forget” which garnered resounding acclaim and commercial success.

Since then, Lovato has starred in several television shows, judged reality shows and released 7 music albums.

Lovato has a total net worth of $45 million with her music sales totaling more than 4 million as of 2017.

Lovato: Long-time queer ally

Demi Lovato has always voiced their support for the LGBTQ+ community even before coming out. Lovato was the main performer during the 2014 NYC Pride Week and the Grand Marshal during the LA Pride Parade. They were chosen as the face of the 2015 HRC’s campaign for marriage equality in America.

Lovato was also featured in the HRC’s video honoring the victims of the 2016 Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting. Their work for LGBTQ+ rights was recognized and rewarded by Gay&Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation by conferring them with the Vanguard Award 2016.

Her philanthropic deeds also include donating for charities advocating the rights of LGBTQ+ community.

I’m celebrating Pride by raising money for GLAAD, an organization that has been fighting for LGBTQ+ inclusion and justice since 1985. Join me here: https://t.co/ishF4PegOv pic.twitter.com/M6eAXO6OIg — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 26, 2018

Bouncing back from addiction, overdose, stroke, and heart attack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

On July 24, 2018, Lovato was rushed to the hospital from their home after a nearly-fatal opioid overdose. This was only a month after their single “Sober” and when they mentioned a relapse after six years of sobriety.

While reeling from the overdose, Lovato revealed that they suffered from a stroke, heart attack, brain damage, and blurry vision. They came back to the stage during the 2020 Grammy Award ceremony and later during the Super Bowl when they sang the national anthem.

After a gap of three years, Lovato released their 7th album, “Dancing with the Devil…the Art of Starting Over.” With the Holy Fvck album, Lovato has made a rockstar resurrection by steering back to pop-rock, a shift from their erstwhile pop and R&B genre.

Will Demi Lovato hit the road again?

After Lovato’s latest Holy Fvck Tour concluded in Rosemont, Illinois, speculation is rife regarding their plans. Earlier, this September, Lovato announced to her 142M Instagram followers that she was sick and no longer capable of conducting tours.

These posts were soon deleted but social media have begun to speculate that Holy Fvck may be Lovato’s last tour after all.

Demi Lovato has enjoyed popularity and public support ever since their debut two decades ago and their ticket to fame has been no easy walk.

But whether it is bulimia, gender equality, drug addiction, embracing ancestry, consent and gender fluidity, their honest statements have triggered powerful conversations revolving around these often-brushed-under-the-carpet issues. In a way, Lovato has lent a voice to many unheard cries in the community and outside making them a powerful ally to behold.

