This burger joint’s beefy billboard is begging for our gay dollars

A burger restaurant’s billboard whetted gay Reddit users’ appetites recently. Yes, there’s a photo of a mouth-watering bacon cheeseburger burger, but there’s also this copy: “Grab both buns and eat it like a man.”

“Wait, we aren’t supposed to use knives to eat ass?” one Reddit user wrote, after the image hit the r/gay subreddit on December 10.

Another commented, “How often I’ve said the same thing myself. Smother your face with them buns and go for it, like a real man would.”

Related: The quote on this candy packaging is practically pandering to gay customers

A little web-sleuthing found an uncropped version of the same photo, which shows that the billboard advertised a place called 30 Burger on Texas Blvd. (The tagline? “Meat matters.”)

According to a Yelp listing, that 30 Burger location was located in Texarkana, TX, and is now shuttered, unfortunately.

The business owner, identified on Yelp as James E., described the 30 Burger as a “micro brewery with craft and pub-style burgers, American fare, and chicken wings” that was “made fresh [and] cooked to order.”

Related: Uber commercial has a gay surprise twist

Anyway, the uncropped version of the image appeared on the r/funny subreddit five years ago, where other users pointed out the innuendo — or “in-your-endo,” as one user quipped.

At the time, users suggested other sexually-charged marketing copy, like “Think inside the bun,” or “If it doesn’t get all over the place, it doesn’t belong in your face.”

And the same image also made two appearances in the r/theyknew subreddit — which is “dedicated to circumstances where you think the people who did something ‘knew’ that it would be considered in a way that is inappropriate.”

Well, only James E. knows for sure…