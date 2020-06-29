This global burger chain just renamed itself for Pride in Mexico

If there’s one thing that prompts heated debate among some LGBTQ people it’s the use of the word ‘queer’.

For some, it’s a defiant and unifying umbrella term to cover non-hetero sexualities. Others, remembering its use as a slur, prefer not to apply it to themselves. Perhaps for that reason, it’s a term that many corporates shy away from adopting, instead opting to just co-opt the rainbow flag instead.

Not so Burger King in Mexico, which this past weekend used ‘Queer’ to mark Pride season. The fast-food chain changed its logo to ‘Burger Queer’ and produced some rainbow wrapping and tote bags for its menu items, which customers could order to be delivered via local delivery service, Rappi (a business similar to Uber Eats).

Anyone ordering would also be sent a special ‘Burger Queer’ cardboard crown they could wear.

Burger King Mexico posted about ‘Burger Queer’ to its social media channels on Friday, prompting thousands of comments. Many came from homophobes outraged that the brand was celebrating LGBTQ Pride. Some applauded the gesture, while others were just a little confused.

The brand also changed its Facebook cover photo to feature rainbow-colored mustaches (like the mustache used on the Burger King mascot), and the word ‘A Tu Manera’, which translates as ‘Your Way’. The temporary change is expected to last for the remainder of Pride Month.

i feel like cishet ppl need a reminder that queer is a slur and if ur not lgbt+ u shouldn’t use it , this goes for allies too i know some of u say the queer community and its better if u just… don’t do that , it makes lots of us rly uncomfortable — ⋆ ₊ ✩ (@gIitchtrap) June 28, 2020

Yo I’m headed to Burger Queer for some lesbian lemonade and a bi-burger, y’all want something? — Rhi/Ver (@memocathebird) June 27, 2020

This is not the first time the burger brand has marked Pride around the world. It previously sold a ‘Proud’ rainbow-wrapped Whopper in the US.

