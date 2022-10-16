A busy mall bathroom, Paris Hilton’s robber, & Barbra Streisand’s note to a young gay

Check out Queen’s previously unreleased track “Face It Alone,” then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Eric Sedeño found his Uber.
@ricotaquitoIm cryinggggg
Austin Tibbatts took a bath outside.
@aytibby Outdoor bathing is superior 🛀 #bubblebath #boy #love #fyp #explorepage #gaytiktok ♬ Birds Chirping (Soft Zen Sleep) – The White Noise Therapy Experts
A vintage Kathy Najimy clip resurfaced.
@todayshow In this 1993 clip from the #todayshow, Kathy Najimy explains what she learned from #gloriasteinem about the history behind certain witch stereotypes and her concerns with offending real witches while filming #hocuspocus. ✨🔮 #todayshow #kathynajimy ♬ original sound – TODAY Show
The boy who channeled Barbra Streisand got a note from Babs herself.
@itsbillyduke Replying to @barbrastreisand picking up my salad and this fucking happens #barbarastreisand #lgbt #broadway #fyp ♬ original sound – billy duke
BYU boys gave a serve.
@kupono.browne Replying to @shelby.sager yeah ❤️ #ncaavolleyball #fyp #d1 #haikyuu #ncaa #collegesports #slay ♬ Absynthe – Fester Witch
Alex Wolf kept the mall bathroom busy.
@alexwolfof Bad on a true story… #TrueStory #MallsOfAmerica #AmericanDreamMall #Malls #Bathroom ♬ original sound – bantsbrits
Maluma danced to his new song.
@papijuancho Es viernes y el cuerpo lo sabe…!! #JUNIO💘 ♬ Junio – Maluma
Guncle Mikey took his niece for a ride.
@michaelragazzo Who needs toys when you have Uncle Mikey 😏 #uncle #guncle #fyp ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
Paris Hilton came face-to-face with her robber.
@parishilton #duet with @asapscience LOL! 😹 Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses? 🤣💀🕶 #ThatsNotHot #ButThatsHilarious #ButAlsoPlsDontRobMe ♬ original sound – AsapSCIENCE
And Tom Hanson clapped back at a homophobic heckler.
@thomasrhanson i’m proud to be myself. years ago, i wouldnt have responded to that at all, and probably would have shrugged it off… but being able to stand tall authentically as myself is the best feeling. #gay #lgbtq #fyp #tvnews ♬ Forever – Labrinth