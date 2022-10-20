Byron Perkins becomes first out football player at HBCU and joins this incredible roster of Team LGBTQ

Byron Perkins is having a big week. The defensive back plays Division I football at Hampton University in Virginia, and as of Wednesday, he’s the first player at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to come out as gay.

In an Instagram story, the 6’3″ junior wrote: “I have come to understand that life is precious and I could be gone at any moment, therefore, I will no longer be living a lie. No one should have to live a life crippled by what society thinks.”

“I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away from myself,” he continued. “I’m gay, let it be known that this is not a ‘decision’ or a ‘choice.’ Yes, this is who I am, this is who I’ve been, and this is who I’m going to be. Simply put, I am who I am.”

In an interview with OutSports, Perkins explained he’d reached a particularly low moment a month ago, and came to the realization that living inauthentically was holding him back.

“I’ve been self-reflective and trying to prioritize what makes me happy and makes me feel alive,” he said. “I thought it could be just football and school, but there was a component missing. And recently I’ve been able to figure out that I haven’t been fully happy because everyone didn’t know who I was. Authenticity is everything to me.”

He also shared that while his coaches support him and the response from his teammates has been “very good,” it’s not been 100% positive.

Perkins hopes his coming out can be helpful to other Black men at HBCUs who might be struggling in the closet.

“Especially at an HBCU, young Black gay men need an outlet,” he said. “They need a support system. There hasn’t been an out gay football athlete at an HBCU. I want to end the stigma of what people think. I want people to know they can be themselves.

“It’s about that kid who’s going to see this and think he can be himself too.”

Perkins joins at least 15 other current or former out, college football players on Team LGBTQ:

Scott Frantz — Kansas State graduate (Division I) who played as offensive lineman and is an NFL hopeful:

Christian Zeitvogel — Kalamazoo College (Michigan Division III) offensive lineman:

Jacob Van Ittersum — Northwood University in Michigan (Division II) graduate who played as offensive lineman and came out as bi:

Avery Saffold — Amherst College in Massachusetts (Division III) graduate who played as defensive back:

Wyatt Pertuset — Capital University (Ohio, Division III) graduate who played as wide receiver and punter:

My-King Johnson — New Mexico Military Institute junior college pass-rushing linebacker:

Cy Hicks — College of Idaho (NAIA) offensive lineman:

Conor Mertens — Willamette University in Oregon (Division III) graduate who played as kicker:

Brian Sims — Bloomsburg University (Division II) graduate who was captain and later became the first out gay man elected state legislator in Pennsylvania:

Mason Darrow — Princeton University (Division I) graduate who played as Offensive Lineman:

Alan Gendreau — Middle Tennessee State (Division I) graduate who played as kicker:

Bradley Kim — Air Force Academy (Division I) graduate who played as safety:

Jaden Vazquez — Fordham University (Division I) linebacker:

Chip Sarafin — Arizona State (Division I) graduate who played as linebacker:

And lastly, Ed Gallagher — Former University of Pittsburgh (Division I) player who sadly died in 2005. His impact won’t be forgotten.