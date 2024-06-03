Byron Perkins publicly came out to show other young gay Black men they aren’t alone. As the first out player in HBCU history, he accomplished that goal every time he took the field for the Hampton University Pirates.

Now with his college career behind it, Perkins is only expanding his reach. The defensive back is the star of his very own Pride Under Armour campaign, which he unveiled Monday with a series of pictures and videos.

He first teased the partnership in February. It’s awesome to see how the shoot came together!

“Being able to share my story has been a privilege. Special s/o to @underarmour for telling it,” Perkins posted on social media. “Thank you all for making this happen, and to you guys; the fans for all your support.”

Following three seasons at Hampton, Perkins declared for the NFL Draft. Over the long course of the event’s history, Michael Sam is the only out gay player who’s ever been drafted. (Carl Nassib is the only out gay player to appear in an NFL game.)

“I just want a fair shot,” Perkins told Outsports at the time.

Though Perkins wasn’t selected in April, he could still join a team for training camp later this summer. If not, there are other ways Perkins can turn pro. The Canadian Football League and European League of Football are both options, as is the United Football League, which is expected to launch in 2025.

“I can only hope to have a sliver of an opportunity,” he said. “If I go to a free agency situation, even uttering ‘National Football League,’ that’s a privilege. These guys dedicate their lives to being excellent every day. I’ll let the cards fall how they fall and let God lead me in the direction I need to go to be successful.”

Always humble, Perkins took part in an ad campaign with the NFL last year, filming a commercial for NFL Shop!

“I would say I draw inspiration from my mother. She’s got some nice swag,” he said in a pre-shoot interview. “Just her demeanor and the way she carries herself. My father as well.”

When it comes to fashion, Perkins has appeared to take after his parents. In the ad, he’s spotted shuffling down the sidewalk in a stylish blue and white tie-die shirt, complete with a Chicago Bears logo on his right peck.

Perkins’ orange athletic shorts (they look like 5-inch inseam to us, hunny), are the perfect finishing touch.

Taking full advantage of the NCAA’s new NIL rules (name, image and likeness) is one of several ways that Perkins has spread his message of Pride. He’s appeared on an array of high-profile platforms, including The Tamron Hall Show, CBS Sports and ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Whenever he can, Perkins preaches the power of authenticity. He says being closeted brought him down on and off the field.

“I felt as if I was constricting myself,” he said on ESPN. “I felt as if I wasn’t able to be free and because I wasn’t able to be free, it was condemning who I wanted to be. It was condemning the football player. It was condemning even the person. Ultimately, I had to make the decision as to whether or not I was going to keep embodying my mask, or whether or not I was going to embody myself.

“So I made the ultimate decision of making sure I embody myself, instead of trying to live up to the expectations of what society and what other people have of me. I decided to focus on what I wanted out of my own life.”

More than anything, Perkins wants an opportunity to continue his football dream. Like most aspirations, it won’t happen easily.

The Under Armour campaign, released roughly six weeks before NFL training camps open, is another sign that Perkins will keep pushing. His fans and admirers notice.

“When God says he’s not done with you, look at what he does for you,” commented out trans NFL cheerleader Justine Lindsay.

Anthony Bowens, meanwhile, went with straight 🔥🔥.

As an out trailblazer, Perkins has his entire life ahead of him. We can’t wait to see how else he inspires this Pride season.

