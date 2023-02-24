C-List homophobe Candace Cameron Bure hopes new gay-denying film gets viewers to “turn to Jesus”

Photo via Getty Images

Now that she’s made the hop over to her Great American Family programming network, holiday movie has-been Candace Cameron Bure is ready to live her conversion therapy-via-film fantasy.

Just a couple months after her public scrap with the Princess Diana of Gen Z lesbians JoJo Siwa, Bure is back to her loud “Christ first” messaging.

The actress is currently repping the new film Jesus Revolution, which RogerEbert.com has given a measured, well-considered two-star rating.

As opposed to Ebert’s site, Bure has total confidence in the film. She recently reposted the trailer to Instagram, saying that it could be the evangelical push audiences need to “turn to Jesus”.

We have doubts:

Christianity is in no way exclusive from queer identity if you’re doing it right, but as we’ve observed through her “traditional marriage” comments (not to mention her slamming a man for contracting HIV), we have to assume her brand of Christian isn’t rolling with the LGBT.

The movie she’s repping is entirely free of LGBTQ+ presence—on screen, anyway. This is curious, as one of the film’s most prominent characters, Lonnie Frisbee, was well-known to be gay in real life. Like, the “open secret“, “denied by other Christians for it” kind of Christian gay.

His sexuality is totally inextricable from his life story all the way to the end, as he passed away due to AIDS-related complications in the early ’90s. Jesus Revolution wasn’t feeling that vibe, we guess. Maybe that’s why faith-based publication Religion Unplugged refers to the film as “too dishonest to inspire a true vision.”

Even through it’s covering up of facts, glossing over events, and occasional total fabrications, Bure has total confidence that the film will be “used for His glory.” In reality, the King of all Kings can probably do a little better than this two-star production.

Even with Kelsey Grammar in the cast (somehow a late-production replacement for Jim Gaffigan?), this film might have trouble going up against Cocaine Bear this weekend. Both films are probably on the same level of sensationalizing events, but at least the bear one looks fun.