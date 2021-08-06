Caitlyn Jenner, who blew $910K on sushi dinners and limo rides, attacks opponent for dining out

24 hours after it was reported Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign was over $150,000 in the red after blowing more than $910,000 on things like sushi dinners and limo rides, the gubernatorial candidate is blasting her Democratic opponent, Gov. Gavin Newsom, for going to dinner with a group of people nine months ago.

Yesterday, Jenner, who is currently Down Under filming a reality show, tweeted: “Is this what’s next for the entire state?! @GavinNewsom is ready to shut us down again while he wines and dines his lobbyist friends at the French Laundry.”

Is this what’s next for the entire state?! @GavinNewsom is ready to shut us down again while he wines and dines his lobbyist friends at the French Laundry https://t.co/10SKeB7zsN — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) August 5, 2021

The French Laundry incident she’s referring to happened last November, when Newsom was photographed dining outdoors at the iconic California restaurant with a group of about a dozen people. He later apologized for his bad judgment and everyone moved on.

Everyone, that is, except for Jenner. She’s been attacking him for it ever since. But based on people’s reactions, as well as Newsom’s strong polling and huge fundraising numbers, it hasn’t been working.

Here’s been the response…

How much mileage can you get from ONE dinner at the French Laundry? Please – find a new harp string. That is sooooooo last year. If YOU were at the helm, EVERYONE would be having dinner at the French Laundry – happily spreading virus wherever they went. — Irhobbitish (@Irhobbitish) August 5, 2021

Do you run on anything constructive or positive? Because we have NOT seen it yet Jenner! — ︎ (@BriOrlando) August 5, 2021

Trolling is not showcasing your ability to lead or solve long term complex public health issues, Ms. Jenner. Go home. — Deborah L Phillips (@dprnesq) August 5, 2021

Oh Caitlyn…can’t you find new material to use? — Enoch Reyes (@enochet) August 5, 2021

I don’t think you have a true plan on combating this virus in California. Higher vaccination rates and masks will prevent another shut down. — HeatherLynn Hughes (@smileyfaces917) August 5, 2021

In other Jenner news, yesterday she tweeted an article published by The Hill about a new Emerson College – Nexstar poll that found that 46 percent of California voters said they were in favor of the recall vote against Newsom, while 48 percent said they were opposed. The remaining six percent said they were undecided.

“Californians are done with Gavin Newsom!” she remarked.

Californians are done with Gavin Newsom! https://t.co/chfGFO2fn8 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) August 5, 2021

Ironically, last month, Jenner told reporters that she doesn’t believe in polls after a survey by the University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times found she was polling at just 3%, down from 6% a few months earlier.

“I’m not concerned about the polling,” Jenner said, adding that she “guarantees” she’s in the lead because of her “tremendous advantage, obviously because of name recognition.”

On Tuesday, Jenner missed a debate among GOP candidates vying for Newsom’s job because she’s still in Australia filming Big Brother. No word yet on when she’ll return to the United Sates, but mail in voting for the election begins in just a couple of weeks.

