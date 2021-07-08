Caitlyn Jenner calls homeless people a “mess”, says they’re ruining everyone’s “quality of life”

Another day, another tone-deaf and inflammatory remark about homeless people from multimillionaire Caitlyn Jenner.

Yesterday, the California gubernatorial candidate tweeted a New York Post article about the homeless camps in the Venice Beach neighborhood of Los Angeles, along with the caption:

“As Governor I will work with local leaders to continue cleaning up the mess, years of democratic rule have left us with. We have to clean up our streets and increase quality of life for all Californians.”

As Governor I will work with local leaders to continue cleaning up the mess, years of democratic rule have left us with. We have to clean up our streets and increase quality of life for all Californians. https://t.co/CWcBgOYMet — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 7, 2021

The tweet comes one week after Jenner, who is worth an estimated $100 million, went on a local L.A. news station to suggest rounding up all the homeless people in the city and dropping them off in “an open field out in some place” where they can presumably kill each other off.

“The crime rate is going up,” she said. “It’s mostly homeless-on-homeless murders. We can’t have that in our streets.”

“We have to provide some place for those people to go, whether it’s an open field out in some place, or if you notice at the veteran’s facility. There’s these big open fields and a lot of places there.”

Homeless people are tired of seeing Caitlyn Jenner biking and wondering how she is a multimillionaire when she hasn't had a job in 30yrs. https://t.co/SRdAnnAVnN — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) July 1, 2021

And now, the responses to her most recent tweet…

By “clean up our streets” I assume you mean forcibly removing already greatly disadvantaged human beings and placing them somewhere else where rich people don’t have to look at them. Any meaningful, long term solutions to address the real roots of homelessness? — Robert Stribley (@stribs) July 7, 2021

Curious . . . what experience do you have in dealing with the homeless? Every volunteer, gone to a public meeting, or even donated? As long as they stay away from your airplane hangar, it’s all good. — Kathy Baldock/Canyonwalker Connections (@canyonwlkr) July 7, 2021

What is your plan to clean up the “mess?” — SO (@sue_oshea) July 7, 2021

She wants to ship them to some "open field" somewhere. Don't know if she was thinking about a asphalt covered empty space by the Veteran's Center on Rosecrans. Just going to make it someone else's problem. — Irhobbitish (@Irhobbitish) July 7, 2021

Will you still do it when you’re not Governor? What have you done to help so far? — Courtney Wenthen (@CourtW27) July 7, 2021

Um it looks like they started without you. 🤔 — Lucy Blue 💙😷 (@Live2teachLives) July 7, 2021

As Governor lol — Joke Maker (@imajokemaker) July 7, 2021

They are people. Not dirt. Not mess.

People. Try climbing out of your ivory tower and actually helping those in need. That is what great leaders do. — Mags (@Keen1971) July 7, 2021

Enough with the empty platitudes. Either give a policy example your administration would implement to fix the issues, or just be quiet. — Brenna Simon 🇺🇸 (@BrennaSimonSays) July 7, 2021

In addition to being a staunch Trump supporter, even after acknowledging he’s “the worst president we’ve ever had” when when it comes to LGBTQ rights, Jenner believes that “biological boys should not be allowed to participate in girls sports” and says it was easier to come out as trans than it was to come out as a Republican.

