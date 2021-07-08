here we go again

Caitlyn Jenner calls homeless people a “mess”, says they’re ruining everyone’s “quality of life”

By

Another day, another tone-deaf and inflammatory remark about homeless people from multimillionaire Caitlyn Jenner.

Yesterday, the California gubernatorial candidate tweeted a New York Post article about the homeless camps in the Venice Beach neighborhood of Los Angeles, along with the caption:

“As Governor I will work with local leaders to continue cleaning up the mess, years of democratic rule have left us with. We have to clean up our streets and increase quality of life for all Californians.”

The tweet comes one week after Jenner, who is worth an estimated $100 million, went on a local L.A. news station to suggest rounding up all the homeless people in the city and dropping them off in “an open field out in some place” where they can presumably kill each other off.

“The crime rate is going up,” she said. “It’s mostly homeless-on-homeless murders. We can’t have that in our streets.”

“We have to provide some place for those people to go, whether it’s an open field out in some place, or if you notice at the veteran’s facility. There’s these big open fields and a lot of places there.”

And now, the responses to her most recent tweet…

In addition to being a staunch Trump supporter, even after acknowledging he’s “the worst president we’ve ever had” when when it comes to LGBTQ rights, Jenner believes that “biological boys should not be allowed to participate in girls sports” and says it was easier to come out as trans than it was to come out as a Republican.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.