Caitlyn Jenner just dug herself into an even deeper hole while campaigning from quarantine

Caitlyn Jenner is learning the hard way that maybe campaigning to be Governor of California from a hotel room 8,100 miles away wasn’t such a great idea after all.

The 71-year-old is currently in Australia completing a two-week stint in quarantine ahead of an appearance on Big Brother VIP, for which she is reportedly being paid $500,000.

Meanwhile, back in the United States, her already dismal polls numbers have fallen even further as she continues to receive backlash over her decision to leave the Northern hemisphere to shoot a reality show less than two months before the election.

In an effort to save face, Jenner, who is currently polling at just 3%, down from 6% a few months ago, is now trying to spin the whole thing as evidence of her tireless work ethic.

“Unlike most politicians, I actually honor my contracts,” she told Fox News over the weekend. “I have had this on the books, this show that I’m doing down here in Australia, for months and months.”

She added that she’s “got more [campaign] work done down here than at home because I have no distractions” and “everybody back in California continues to work” as well.

“It’s actually been very good,” she said. “Since this pandemic, we’ve learned that you can work remotely and get a lot of things done.”

Yesterday, Jenner tweeted that, with the election just 50 days away, there’s “not a day to waste!”

Here’s how people responded to that…

“Not a day to waste…” so let me go film a reality show in another country, when I should be walking amongst the residents of California and asking them what they need or feel needs to change!

Love your priorities Caitlyn! — Enoch Reyes (@enochet) July 27, 2021

Don’t you have a reality show to get to? — Joe Nolan (@DaBeaverofBaySt) July 27, 2021

I prefer to recall Caitlyn Jenner. — Levi Herman, MBA (@LeviHermanMBA) July 27, 2021

Those that hate Newsom hate trans people more. — Clark C Thor Vaccines Won’t Kill You. (@ClarkCThor1) July 27, 2021

According to the Bible you will not go to Heaven. I pray that you will repent and turn from your sin and your lifestyle — Jordan Riley (@iamjordanriley) July 27, 2021

Who tweets for you while you are in Australia filming faked reality tv — Darylster (@dlewick) July 27, 2021

It’s unclear when exactly Jenner will return to the United States, but she promised it will be “at least a week” before mail-in voting begins.

She also plans to launch a bus tour that will kick off in Venice Beach, the neighborhood in Los Angeles that she recently trashed for having too many homeless people who are ruining everyone’s “quality of life.”

“We have to provide some place for those people to go, whether it’s an open field out in some place, or if you notice at the veteran’s facility,” Jenner said. “There’s these big open fields and a lot of places there.”