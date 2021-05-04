Caitlyn Jenner just majorly f-ed up the release of her first campaign ad

Newly-announced California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner has made her campaign official with a new video announcement…in which her name is misspelled.

The video positions Jenner as an anti-COVID-19 precaution candidate, criticizing sitting Gov. Gavin Newsom for requiring masks and social distancing during the pandemic. She also attacks Newsom for ill-defined “insider policies.”

The press release which went out with the video, however, misspelled Jenner’s name as “Cailyn,” USA Today reports.

Why are we not surprised?

The video–and its misspelled presser–comes after Jenner’s candidacy has already endured harsh criticism from the public. Over the weekend, Jenner declared that transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete in school sports, apparently endorsing a number of discriminatory laws passed by states such as Idaho and Arkansas. Her family has also apparently advised her against her run, fearing that she will only embarrass herself in the proposed recall of Newsom this fall.

We can’t help but notice that the new campaign video opens with Ms. Jenner rifling around in her closet, digging up her gold medal from the 1976 Olympics. It’s almost like a visual metaphor of her searching through her life…for her dignity.

Check out the video, and consider yourself warned.