Caitlyn Jenner misgenders trans woman and then rages against “LGBT community”

Caitlyn Jenner is trending on Twitter for all the worst reasons (no change there!).
Joe Biden recently sat down for a Presidential Forum. As part of it, he talked with trans rights activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney is documenting her ongoing transition via social media. Mulvaney uses she/they pronouns.
The discussion was fairly innocuous, with Biden acknowledging the persecution so many trans people face. He said his administration is committed to defending trans rights.
In the wake of the discussion, some right-wingers seized upon old videos Mulvaney posted about the early days of her transition. In one, she discussed people staring at her when she wore tight clothing as they could sometimes see a bulge in her crotch area.
“Oh, I forgot that my crotch doesn’t look like other women’s crotches sometimes because mine doesn’t look like a little Barbie pocket,” Mulvaney said, before suggesting people should accept that some women have bulges.
Caitlyn Jenner responded to a news story about this, saying, “There is a difference between acceptance and tolerance, and normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place. I do not support that at all, in the slightest. Dylan…congrats your trans with a penis.”
Mulvaney said nothing about “exposing” her genitals but only about having a bulge in her crotch area.
Others came to Mulvaney’s defence, including cis women.
Jenner shot one defense down, saying last Wednesday, “He’s talking about his penis.”
He is talking about his penis!
Jenner faces backlash for tweets
One would think that Jenner, probably the most famous trans woman in the world, would know better about using someone’s correct pronouns.
Backlash against Jenner’s tweet was swift and fierce. This prompted Jenner to post several tweets yesterday slamming the concept of the LGBTQ “community.”
“I have never received more death threats, death threats to my team, nasty hate mail than this week,” Jenner said. “It is all from the so-called ‘inclusive’ lgbt community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day.”
She continued, “The lgbt community is NOT a community – it is a demographic. I love so many in it – but being an outspoken common sense conservative in it is dangerous. The left has reached new levels of violence and intolerance. So sad to see.”
I have never received more death threats, death threats to my team, nasty hate mail than this week. It is all from the so called ‘inclusive’ lgbt community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day.
Since when is a different opinion grounds for such hatred and death wishes? Do better!
Difference of opinion, dialogue, and conversation is critical to making progress as society. Trying to shut me down by threatening my life over and over will never stop me from speaking my opinion. NEVER!
The lgbt community is NOT a community – it is a demographic. I love so many in it – but being an outspoken common sense conservative in it is dangerous. The left has reached new levels of violence and intolerance. So sad to see.
Jenner’s correct about one thing. Death threats are never appropriate. However, misgendering Mulvaney, and saying those on the left are to blame for escalating violence, did not go down well with many.
Drag Race UK queen River Medway was among those to respond.
caitlyn jenner misgendering a trans woman then acting shocked at backlash ??? must be on crack pic.twitter.com/uCfSIVFA6Y
Dylan Mulvaney responds to Caitlyn Jenner
Mulvaney also posted a TikTok video specifically addressing Jenner. You can watch it below.
Mulvaney said that up until a few days ago, she would have been willing to sit down with Jenner and have a discussion because despite their differences in political opinion, “I have a lot of respect for you as a fellow trans woman … but then you decided to ridicule me very publicly.”
She said it was Jenner’s tweet calling her a “he” that proved beyond the pale. Mulvaney called it “so terrible.”
In reference to her bulges, Mulvaney went on to say, “Girl, you’re making me sound like a creepy flasher exposing myself!”
Mulvaney says that in the early days of her transition, she was still learning how to dress comfortably, and still wearing men’s underwear beneath her clothing.
“But after that video, two amazing trans women gifted me tucking panties and taught me how because they could tell I was struggling. And I’m just curious if you can think back to your early days of transitioning and remember being embarrassed about your body, or having strangers give you dirty looks.
“That’s why I made that video. Because I was embarrassed and I wanted to reclaim my body in a positive way.”
@dylanmulvaney Day 233- a message to Caitlyn. To my followers, please do not send her any hate. ❤️ #trans #daysofgirlhood #caitlynjenner ♬ original sound – Dylan Mulvaney
You can watch President Biden’s discussion with Mulvaney below.
