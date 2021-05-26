Caitlyn Jenner now claims to have “defeated” the Soviets; vows to end “woke” culture

She doesn’t know when to quit, does she?

California gubernatorial candidate, former Trump supporter and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner has vowed to take on ” woke cancel culture” in a new tweet. In the same statement, she also claimed to have defeated the Soviet Union.

On May 24, Jenner tweeted out a story from The Daily Mail on California’s shrinking population. While still the most populated state in the US, ever-rising property values have sparked a major housing crisis statewide. For Jenner, that crisis all stems from tech companies and cancel culture.

“In 1976 I took on the Soviet Union and won,” Jenner tweeted along with the story. “Today Silicon Valley’s mono-culture seems to espouse the same values. I will take on Big Tech’s woke cancel culture and win for all of California and America. Time has come to stop silencing our voices!”

Jenner’s reference to the Soviets refers (presumably) to her gold medal win at the 1976 Olympics, in which she defeated Soviet competitor Mykola Avilov. Avilov took the Bronze Medal, while Jenner took the Gold. We’re not sure that qualifies as a full defeat of the Soviet Union, which persisted for another 15 years, but hey, maybe they just never got over it.

As for wokeness, the word “woke” does not actually appear in the Daily Mail story which focuses on the issues of how high property values and a lack of a public health service have created a rental and homeless crisis in the state.

Caitlyn Jenner’s announcement that she plans to run against Gov. Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election this fall has met with wide criticism. Jenner came under particular fire for calling for a ban on transgender athletes in school sports earlier this month. Jenner’s kids have also expressed apprehension at her choice to run, fearing that she will damage the family’s image.