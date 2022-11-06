pick of the twitter

Caitlyn Jenner is the one who should “do better” and these tweets spell it all out

Caitlyn Jenner

Seven years ago, when she came out as a trans woman and became one of a growing number of trans celebrities, it seemed like Caitlyn Jenner might do some good in this world.

“I’ve lived a fascinating life,” the former Olympian told USA Today Sports in 2017. “Especially now, being in the fourth quarter, I’m happy to be where I’m at. I sincerely want to make a difference, to help my [trans] community.”

But in recent weeks and months, Jenner has been picking on trans individuals like swimmer Lia Thomas and influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In January, for example, Jenner retweeted a Twitter post misgendering Thomas, and in April, she called Thomas “one of the worst things that happened to the trans community,” all because Thomas wanted to compete with other women.

Then, late last month, Jenner cheered on Senator Marsha Blackburn after the Republican senator from Tennessee said it was “absurdity” for Mulvaney to talk on TikTok about normalizing “women having bulges sometimes.”

Jenner retweeted Blackburn’s post, aping her language. “Let’s not ‘normalize’ any of what this person is doing,” Jenner wrote. “This is absurdity!”

Also, a now-deleted tweet on Jenner’s account misgendered Mulvaney, claiming the TikTok star “is talking about his penis!” (A spokesperson for Jenner claimed in a statement to the conservative Washington Examiner that it wasn’t the former reality star but instead “an individual on Ms. Jenner’s team” who “haphazardly misgendered Dylan.”)

While that controversy was swirling, Jenner appeared on Fox News on October 28 to weigh in on the assault of Paul Pelosi, Nancy’s husband, by a home invader. And as one of the Twitter users quoted below pointed out, Jenner was quick to blame the victim of the attack. “Why this home wasn’t better protected is kind of beyond me,” she said. (Jenner said it is “imperative that we don’t make this a partisan issue” moments before calling for “soft-on-crime liberals” to be voted out of office.)

And on October 30, Jenner ranted on Twitter about fellow members of the LGBTQ+ population. “I have never received more death threats, death threats to my team, [or] nasty hate mail than [I have] this week,” she wrote. “It is all from the so-called ‘inclusive’ LGBT community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day. … Since when is a different opinion grounds for such hatred and death wishes? Do better!”

Obviously, death threats are never OK. But neither are transphobia and misgendering.

 