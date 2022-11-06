Caitlyn Jenner is the one who should “do better” and these tweets spell it all out

Seven years ago, when she came out as a trans woman and became one of a growing number of trans celebrities, it seemed like Caitlyn Jenner might do some good in this world.

“I’ve lived a fascinating life,” the former Olympian told USA Today Sports in 2017. “Especially now, being in the fourth quarter, I’m happy to be where I’m at. I sincerely want to make a difference, to help my [trans] community.”

But in recent weeks and months, Jenner has been picking on trans individuals like swimmer Lia Thomas and influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In January, for example, Jenner retweeted a Twitter post misgendering Thomas, and in April, she called Thomas “one of the worst things that happened to the trans community,” all because Thomas wanted to compete with other women.

Then, late last month, Jenner cheered on Senator Marsha Blackburn after the Republican senator from Tennessee said it was “absurdity” for Mulvaney to talk on TikTok about normalizing “women having bulges sometimes.”

Jenner retweeted Blackburn’s post, aping her language. “Let’s not ‘normalize’ any of what this person is doing,” Jenner wrote. “This is absurdity!”

Also, a now-deleted tweet on Jenner’s account misgendered Mulvaney, claiming the TikTok star “is talking about his penis!” (A spokesperson for Jenner claimed in a statement to the conservative Washington Examiner that it wasn’t the former reality star but instead “an individual on Ms. Jenner’s team” who “haphazardly misgendered Dylan.”)

While that controversy was swirling, Jenner appeared on Fox News on October 28 to weigh in on the assault of Paul Pelosi, Nancy’s husband, by a home invader. And as one of the Twitter users quoted below pointed out, Jenner was quick to blame the victim of the attack. “Why this home wasn’t better protected is kind of beyond me,” she said. (Jenner said it is “imperative that we don’t make this a partisan issue” moments before calling for “soft-on-crime liberals” to be voted out of office.)

And on October 30, Jenner ranted on Twitter about fellow members of the LGBTQ+ population. “I have never received more death threats, death threats to my team, [or] nasty hate mail than [I have] this week,” she wrote. “It is all from the so-called ‘inclusive’ LGBT community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day. … Since when is a different opinion grounds for such hatred and death wishes? Do better!”

Obviously, death threats are never OK. But neither are transphobia and misgendering. Twitter is hopping mad over Jenner’s rhetoric, as you can imagine, but you don’t have to take our word for it. Here are tweets calling Jenner out — and a few generous posts trying to call her in.

You are so hateful and exclusionary. Not everyone has millions to use to transition. Bottom surgery is not a requirement for trans women to be trans. Get over yourself — she said hiiiiiieeee (@AK503COCO) October 27, 2022

caitlyn jenner could have been a hero to so many but instead sold out her entire community for political points from people who will never accept her. sad — matt (@mattxiv) October 31, 2022

Dylan Mulvaney snapping back at Caitlyn Jenner for basically being transphobic is the best thing that’s happened this year. Queen shit, so proud ? “You were Woman of the Year, this isn’t Woman of the Year behaviour” — Rach (@rachellouisee97) October 31, 2022

In the back of her mind, Caitlyn Jenner thinks: "Sure, they don't like trans people, but they like me. I'm the exception." Ms. Jenner, you have never been–and you will never be–the exception to their hatred. To them, you are nothing more than a useful tool for propaganda. — Charlotte Clymer ??????? (@cmclymer) October 28, 2022

You realize you transitioned, right? And support a political party that demonizes the trans community. You play on a female golf team, at the same time Republicans are banning trans kids for playing sports. You’re a walking hypocrite. — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) October 27, 2022

The fact that we can finally be openly who we are and now you choose to attack a young trans girl sharing her euphoria is so wild to me. If you don’t have anything nice to say about a girl just enjoying her life, at the very least don’t be cruel. — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) October 28, 2022

This further proves that Caitlyn Jenner is a self hating trans, she doesn’t actually care about us trans girls and uses resources (like HRT medication) to her own advantage but fails to understand other trans ppls struggles. She’s a sick and evil person — Torriyah Dollia (@TorriyahDollia) October 28, 2022

Do you see the GOP passing ANY bills that are helpful to the transgender community? I do not. I see them doing everything to harm them. What is Caitlyn Jenner's game? — Brown Eyed Susan?? (@smc429) October 31, 2022

Leave Dylan alone , her content is fun and full of positivity, living her best life and a good person . She means no harm to anyone . She wants trans people to feel love and safe unlike you . — Princess (@ThePrincess427) October 26, 2022

Add victim blaming to the long list of bad takes from Caitlyn Jenner. — Greg Buster ? (@Gregnus_2022) October 28, 2022