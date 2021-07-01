Caitlyn Jenner proposes dumping homeless people in “big open fields” where they can’t “destroy” things

In case anyone forgot, California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner is once again reminding everyone that she’s a total asshole.

Speaking to Inside California Politics, the 71-year-old reality star talked about a recent trip she took to Venice Beach, a popular tourist neighborhood in Los Angeles, where she was absolutely appalled by the number of homeless people she saw.

“They’re destroying Venice Beach!” she said. “They’re destroying all the businesses down there. They don’t need to be there. The crime rate is going up … It’s mostly homeless-on-homeless murders. We can’t have that in our streets.”

Jenner, who is worth an estimated $100 million, went on to say that it’s imperative to “clean those places up.”

Her solution? Round up all the homeless people and drop them off in “an open field out in some place” where they can presumably kill each other off without disrupting the rest of us.

“We have to provide some place for those people to go, whether it’s an open field out in some place, or if you notice at the veteran’s facility,” she suggested. “There’s these big open fields and a lot of places there.”

Homeless people are tired of seeing Caitlyn Jenner biking and wondering how she is a multimillionaire when she hasn't had a job in 30yrs. https://t.co/SRdAnnAVnN — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) July 1, 2021

This isn’t the first time Jenner has made insensitive remarks about homeless people either.

Last month, she told a local media outlet that she has this super rich friend who’s thinking about leaving California because he “can’t take” seeing people living in tents.

“He says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Ariz. I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless’,” Jenner claimed.

“When you drive in Beverly Hills and you look at the park, and there’s tents in the park, we have to look at that issue very seriously,” she said, adding, “Before, the homeless were all downtown. I’m sure you’ve been downtown. I mean, you walk down there, and it’s just like so tough, so difficult on these people.”

In addition to being a staunch Trump supporter, even after acknowledging he’s “the worst president we’ve ever had” when when it comes to LGBTQ rights, Jenner believes that “biological boys should not be allowed to participate in girls sports” and says it was easier to come out as trans than it was to come out as a Republican.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.