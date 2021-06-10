Caitlyn Jenner went on “The View” today and OMFG you guys

Everyone’s talking about Caitlyn Jenner’s disastrous appearance on “The View” this morning during which she made all sorts of idiotic and, at times, downright offensive remarks.

During the segment, Jenner trashed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s handling of coronavirus, ranted about immigration, and dodged questions about trans athletes, which she discounted as “a very small issue.”

But the most ridiculous part was probably when she refused to say whether Trump lost the 2020 election. (Spoiler: He did!)

When co-host Joy Behar asked whether she was one of “those Republicans” who still believe #TheBigLie, Jenner refused to answer the question.

“I am not going to get into that,” she said. “That election is over with. I think that Donald Trump did do some good things. What I liked about Donald Trump was that he was a disrupter.”

“But did he win?” Behar interrupted. “Did he win the election?”

To which Jenner continued, “I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento. We need to change the system, and I want to change the system for the positive.”

The entire four minute segment was just a mess.

Jenner launched her campaign for California governor in April with the help of Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager who suffered a nervous breakdown last fall and had to be involuntarily committed to a hospital for a psyche evaluation.

Twitter’s had a lot to say about her appearance on The View…

Since she's on @TheView today, I'll say it again: Caitlyn Jenner is the Phyllis Schlafly of the trans community, except Schlafly was actually effective. #TheView — Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) June 10, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner girl, sis stop it let it go please it’s not your calling hun. — ???????Activist Ada J® (@Activist_AdaJ) June 10, 2021

RIP to the brain cells I lost watching that Caitlyn Jenner interview #TheView — Bee-Yuh-Knee-Chee No-Less (@ajlong21) June 10, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner saying LGBTQIA+ rights are a small issue? Trans youth rights are a small issue? And during pride month!? HELL no #TheView pic.twitter.com/02swXAvbIe — run me down with a fourteen wheeler (@meaganrosewrite) June 10, 2021

This Caitlyn Jenner interview on #TheView is brutal. Rambling on so much they keep having to cut her off. No talk about her policies, just generic "I want to change things for the positive" talk. Should have ended this after the first commercial break. @TheView — Wyld Stallyns (@Wyld_Stallyns88) June 10, 2021

Sara Haines: You’ve gotten some pushback about your stance on trans girls playing sports. What’s your response to that? Caitlyn Jenner: Immigration is the problem. I’m going to close our southern border and I’ll be the best at it. Girl….what? #TheView pic.twitter.com/UuDblQ0Dif — reyston (@REY_STON) June 10, 2021

#TheView after that Caitlyn Jenner interview, I hope Californians make the right decision. She didnt say "Biden won fair and square". She avoided the question! Don't get complacent cause the state is blue. Remember what trump did? Go out and vote! California deserves better! — Chandradatt Jagdeo ?? (@ChandradattJag1) June 10, 2021

“It’s very small issue.” Caitlyn Jenner, a trans woman saying LGBTQ+ issues are less important. #TheView pic.twitter.com/1Dul8WcPZK — Chanteezy ??? (@iamchanteezy) June 10, 2021

