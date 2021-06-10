disaster

Caitlyn Jenner went on “The View” today and OMFG you guys

Everyone’s talking about Caitlyn Jenner’s disastrous appearance on “The View” this morning during which she made all sorts of idiotic and, at times, downright offensive remarks.

During the segment, Jenner trashed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s handling of coronavirus, ranted about immigration, and dodged questions about trans athletes, which she discounted as “a very small issue.”

But the most ridiculous part was probably when she refused to say whether Trump lost the 2020 election. (Spoiler: He did!)

When co-host Joy Behar asked whether she was one of “those Republicans” who still believe #TheBigLie, Jenner refused to answer the question.

“I am not going to get into that,” she said. “That election is over with. I think that Donald Trump did do some good things. What I liked about Donald Trump was that he was a disrupter.”

“But did he win?” Behar interrupted. “Did he win the election?”

To which Jenner continued, “I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento. We need to change the system, and I want to change the system for the positive.”

The entire four minute segment was just a mess.

Jenner launched her campaign for California governor in April with the help of Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager who suffered a nervous breakdown last fall and had to be involuntarily committed to a hospital for a psyche evaluation.

