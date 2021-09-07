unhinged

Caitlyn Jenner’s nutty CNN interview almost makes Rudy Giuliani look sane

By

Despite polling at just 1%, well behind nearly every other candidate in California’s gubernatorial recall election, Caitlyn Jenner was just invited onto CNN to talk about a variety of very important issues, including how she flew down to Australia during the middle of her campaign to film a reality show, why nobody likes her she isn’t “resonating” with voters, how much she absolutely loathes “illegals”, er, immigrants, and Texas’s draconian new abortion law.

It should come as no surprise that 71-year-old Jenner, who hates homeless people and thinks trans athletes shouldn’t be allowed to compete in sports, says she supports both Texas’s awful new law and a woman’s right to choose. Because why can’t she have her cake and eat it too?

“I am for a woman’s right to choose,” she told Brianna Keilar. “I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws. So I support Texas in that decision, that’s their decision. But as far as being a woman’s right to choose, I don’t see any changes in our laws in California in the future.”

The new law in Texas makes it illegal for a woman to have an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks, and well before the vast majority of people even know they’re pregnant.

Not only that. But because Texas is, well, Texas, the law also lets people sue doctors, nurses, receptionists, Uber drivers, and any other person or business that helps a woman achieve an abortion.

When asked how she can support both a women’s right to choose and Texas’s oppressive new law, two things that are diametrically opposed, Jenner responded by talking in circles.

“I think that they have the right in their state to do what they want to do,” she said. “Now, do I agree with the decision or not? No. To be honest with you I actually probably do not agree with the decision. But I agree that they do have the right to make their own decision.”

Here’s how people on Twitter responded to Jenner’s nutty CNN appearance…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.

 

 