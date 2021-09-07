Caitlyn Jenner’s nutty CNN interview almost makes Rudy Giuliani look sane

Despite polling at just 1%, well behind nearly every other candidate in California’s gubernatorial recall election, Caitlyn Jenner was just invited onto CNN to talk about a variety of very important issues, including how she flew down to Australia during the middle of her campaign to film a reality show, why nobody likes her she isn’t “resonating” with voters, how much she absolutely loathes “illegals”, er, immigrants, and Texas’s draconian new abortion law.

It should come as no surprise that 71-year-old Jenner, who hates homeless people and thinks trans athletes shouldn’t be allowed to compete in sports, says she supports both Texas’s awful new law and a woman’s right to choose. Because why can’t she have her cake and eat it too?

“I am for a woman’s right to choose,” she told Brianna Keilar. “I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws. So I support Texas in that decision, that’s their decision. But as far as being a woman’s right to choose, I don’t see any changes in our laws in California in the future.”

Caitlyn Jenner, a candidate in the California governor recall election, on Texas’ six-week abortion ban: “I am for women's right to choose. I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws, and so I support Texas in that decision.” https://t.co/NZMDw5Ruhj pic.twitter.com/cjY1beOWDa — New Day (@NewDay) September 7, 2021

The new law in Texas makes it illegal for a woman to have an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks, and well before the vast majority of people even know they’re pregnant.

Not only that. But because Texas is, well, Texas, the law also lets people sue doctors, nurses, receptionists, Uber drivers, and any other person or business that helps a woman achieve an abortion.

When asked how she can support both a women’s right to choose and Texas’s oppressive new law, two things that are diametrically opposed, Jenner responded by talking in circles.

“I think that they have the right in their state to do what they want to do,” she said. “Now, do I agree with the decision or not? No. To be honest with you I actually probably do not agree with the decision. But I agree that they do have the right to make their own decision.”

Here’s how people on Twitter responded to Jenner’s nutty CNN appearance…

If any other candidate was polling at 1%, they wouldn't be getting airtime. There is absolutely no reason why Caitlyn Jenner should be on any news network. — Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) September 7, 2021

When you see Caitlyn Jenner on CNN pic.twitter.com/0vpUoASCOC — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) September 7, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner calling undocumented people "illegals" on CNN is example number seventy-eleven why she shouldn't be taking seriously. Reason number seventy-twelve is her abject disdain for poor people. https://t.co/7HtjmTaQ8E — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) September 7, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner makes Rudy Giuliani seem practically sane. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) September 7, 2021

My 12 year old half blind cat is more qualified to lead California than Caitlyn Jenner. FFS! — Danielle Candela (@DanielleCandela) September 7, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner is on the bottom of the polling pile, so why isn't @CNN talking about the front runners? Jenner is no more than a novelty act in the Gavin Newsom recall. — Chafed Charlie (@ChafedCharlie) September 7, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner has benefited so much from evolving social attitudes and respect & acceptance of who she is in society as a whole. Yet there she is spreading messages of hate & intolerance. Calling immigrants “illegals.” There are countries where she would be considered “illegal.” — ? Scary Larry ? ?????? (@StompTheGOP) September 7, 2021

Why is CNN interviewing Caitlyn Jenner about her run for CA governor???? — Czykmate ?????? (@Czykmates5) September 7, 2021

Will the other California gubernatorial candidates polling at around 1% be given air time on CNN New Day to discuss why they should be governor or will Caitlyn Jenner be the only one? ? — Stella Beat (@StellaBeat) September 7, 2021

CNN, who asked for Caitlyn Jenner?!? pic.twitter.com/XteDWBJb0t — Go Heal & Get You a Deal? (@SirLee702) September 7, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.