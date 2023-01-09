The ‘Call Me Kat’ farewell to Leslie Jordan featuring Dolly Parton will have you sobbing

The cast of Call Me Kat paid an emotional and heartfelt tribute to co-star Leslie Jordan last week. It aired last Thursday but if you missed it, or if you don’t live in the US, co-actor Cheyenne Jackson shared it to his Instagram over the weekend. It’s devastating.

Jordan, 67, tragically died last October in a car accident. Authorities believe he suffered some sort of medical emergency that led to him crashing the vehicle.

Related: Remember the beloved LGBTQ figures and allies we lost in 2022

Over the last couple of years, Jordan played the role of baker Phil in the Fox TV sitcom. He died mid-season. The creative team decided quickly, they were not going to replace Jordan with a different actor.

Instead, the writers had Phil and his boyfriend Jalen (John Griffin) go on vacation to Tahiti. In his absence, his mama (played by Vicki Lawrence) showed up to take over Phil’s baking duties. Struck by the beauty of the location, Phil and Jalen decided to wed and set up a bakery on the island.

The episode was titled “Call Me Philliam”. Phil’s mama reveals ‘Philliam’ is her son’s full name: “It was supposed to be William, but his daddy was pretty drunk when he filled out the birth certificate,” she explains.

The show dwells primarily on Phil’s absence and his plans to start a new life.

The show skips to “two weeks later.” The characters have returned from a trip to Tahiti for Phil and Jalen’s wedding. They look at wedding snaps on a tablet.

“Nothing going to be the same without him,” reflects a wistful Kat (Mayim Bialik).

John Griffin then brings out Jordan’s empty director’s chair. The five main cast members gather around it and place one of Jordan’s distinctive sequinned jackets on the back. Co-star Cheyenne Jackson is visibly upset.

Watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Jackson (@mrcheyennejackson)

Bialik, who wrote the episode, then addresses the audience directly.

“What we’ve done here is we’ve given Phil a happy ending. What we’re really doing is mourning the loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. He is irreplaceable. We will miss him very much.”

The show then cut to a video of Dolly Parton. The country legend reads a few lines of the song, ‘Where the Soul Never Dies’. She and Jordan performed it on the latter’s country album in 2021.

“I know usually, at a memorial, people talk about somebody. Well, I’m going to talk to you, ‘cause there is that place on the other side. I’m certainly going to see you there, little brother,” says Parton.

“You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories. Everybody loved you, but I doubt that many of ‘em loved you more than I did.”

“Anyhow, I just wanted you to know that we all love you, we all miss you and I bet you’re having a big laugh over all of us being sad and sorrowful and I know that would be the last thing you would want us to be. So, anyway, you made us happy while you were here, and we’re happy that you’re at peace, and I just want you to know that…” and she sings the last bit “… I will always love you.”