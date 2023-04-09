Calling all iced coffee lovers & Madonna fans! Gay guys list the stereotypes that have them nailed

We don’t always break the mold as much as we might want to! Earlier this month, a Redditor asked the r/AskGayBros users which gay stereotypes were “100 percent true” in their cases.

And if the responses were laid out on a grid, we’d have already won drag queen bingo by now. Probably five times over.

So order yourself a cup of iced coffee, pause that Golden Girls episode, finish that text to your mother, and enjoy these too-true gay stereotypes (and if they don’t apply to you that’s ok too):

“Walk fast, can’t sit normally.” (“This is the truest gay stereotype by far,” another commenter wrote. “It also annoys TF out of us when we’re stuck behind someone walking at a heterosexual pace.”)

“Having more girl friends than guy friends.”

“I’m a mama’s boy.”

“I’m not handy. I can’t do anything mechanical or fix-it. Totally useless with tools.”

“Preferring iced coffee.” (Commented someone else: “One of my early childhood friends posted a Snapchat one day of him drinking an iced coffee, with the temperature filter overlay reading 45 degrees Fahrenheit. I jokingly replied, ‘Is this your coming out announcement,’ which he kinda brushed off. Five years later, he hard launched his boyfriend on instagram.”)

Related: How to ask if a guy is gay without asking if he’s gay, according to the Internet

“I love ABBA, and I’m a huge fan!” (“ABBA was my gay awakening,” another fan commented. “No straight boy is listening to ‘Dancing Queen’ on repeat for hours.”)

“I’m a people-pleaser pushover.”

“Golden Girls is one of my favorite TV shows.”

“I’m good at looking after kids.”

“I don’t watch sports (although I follow a lot of athletes on Instagram and other social media).”

“I love musicals, Cher, and Madonna.”

Related: What’s the origin of the ‘well-dressed, articulate, educated gay man’ stereotype?

“Lisp/speech impediment.”

“I have gay voice.”

“I’m super clean and tidy.”

“oh geez. walks fast, iced coffee year round, can’t sit correctly, bad driver, piercings and dyed hair, auto-lowercase.”

“I like men.”