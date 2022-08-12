Calvin Harris goes shirtless to promote new album and… wooah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris)



It’s safe to say that besides working on his long-gestated new album, Scottish music producer Calvin Harris has also been working on his body.

The DJ first made a splash in dance circles in 2007 with his album, I Created Disco. This was followed by worldwide über hits such as ‘Sweet Nothing’ (with Florence Welch), and ‘This Is What You Came For’ (with Rihanna).

Since 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, Harris has decreased his workload slightly, although he still managed to dust his magic over giant hits like ‘One Kiss’ by Dua Lipa.

Now he’s back with a new album.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 hit streaming services last Friday. Perhaps conscious that he’s been out of the limelight for a little while, Harris has been particularly active on social media promoting it. This week he brought out the big guns… a couple of shirtless pics to show off his rather astounding physique.

On an Instagram post yesterday, he even shamelessly scrawled ‘Buy my new album’.

Well, it certainly got our attention.

Online, many have remarked on his quite impressive transformation. When he first emerged, he was a rather geeky and pale-skinned bedroom DJ. Clearly, fame, a likely personal trainer, and top nutritional advice have paid wonders for his towering, 6’5″ figure.

Harris’ new album, his first in five years, is out now. It was preceded by ‘Poison’, with Dua Lipa and Young Thug, and ‘Stay With Me’ featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell.