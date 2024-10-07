It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

MURPHY’S LAW: With Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, Grotesquerie, Doctor Odyssey, 9-1-1, and 9-1-1: Lone Star all currently airing/streaming on TV, the question is: “have we reached Ryan Murphy overload?” [Variety]

FASHION FAUX PAS: Calvin Klein’s 34-year-old former model ex-boyfriend Nick Gruber, who dated the 81-year-old fashion designer from 2010 – 2012, has had his share of trouble since their breakup and is now accused of being the tenant from hell by a gay couple that rented him a room. [SFist.com]

GENIUS MARKETING: A new ad for British Gas managed to get Tom Daley soaking wet in a bathtub and flashing his trademark Speedo. Someone’s getting a raise!

QUEER HISTORY: Sir Ian McKellen opened about how his own life experience affected his role in his latest film The Critic, which centers on the dubious activities of a film critic after getting arrested for “homosexual activity” in 1930s London. [Entertainment Weekly]

BI ICON: Grammy winner Victoria Monét explained how she hopes being queer continues to be normalized and not the subject of sensational headlines, but until then will stay loud and proud so that others can feel represented. [Evening Standard]

UNCONDITIONAL LOVE: In Living Color star Tommy Davidson spoke honestly and admitted he had to “adjust” while being completely supportive of his trans son since day one. [LGBTQ Nation]

HEAR US OUT: Fans of raw fish and anonymous bathroom stall play come together in Lonely Island’s hilarious SNL digital short “Sushi Glory Hole.” 🍣

SPEAKING THEIR TRUTH: Will Ferrell and Harper Steele revealed the transphobic response they experienced while filming a tense see inside the popular restaurant The Big Texan Steak Ranch for their Netflix road trip doc Will & Harper. The scene was alluded to in the film but not fully explained until now. [Deadline]

TEAM LGBTQ: In honor of LGBTQ History Month, here are 6 out athletes marking milestone anniversaries in 2024. [Outsports]

SHORT SHORTS FOR EVER: Richard Simmons’ brother disclosed that the late fitness guru, who passed away in July at the age of 76, was buried with his infamous workout outfit underneath his clothes. [People]

KENERGY STILL GOING STRONG: Barbie heartthrob Simu Liu got tongues wagging with a shirtless selfie that showed he’s packed on even more muscle to his already ripped physique.

BOYS TO MEN: Y Tu Mama Tambien hotties & BFFs Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna are reuniting on the upcoming Hulu series La Maquina and discussed their “profound bond” over the last 30 years. [Deadline]

DON’T MESS WITH PETE: Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shut down MAGA billionaire Elon Musk for his false claims about Helene federal response. [CNBC]

BARE BASH: Check out photos inside drag legend Juanita MORE!’s “unclothed” birthday bash that helped fund the global LGBTQ+ charity Rainbow Railroad. [GayCities]

BROTHERLY LOVE: In honor of the tragic passing of Madonna’s gay younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, from cancer at the age of 63, here’s one of their earliest collaborations on the Queen of Pop’s 1984 music video for “Lucky Star.” Christopher was one of the two backup dancers. RIP.

