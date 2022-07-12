Cameron Diaz reveals she maybe probably worked as a drug mule in the ’90s

“I was [in Paris trying to make it as a model] a full year, and I didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life. I got like one job, but really I think I was like a mule carrying drugs to Morocco — I swear to God.”
It was before TSA or anything like that. It was like early ’90s. They gave me a suitcase that was locked that had my ‘costumes’ in it — quote, unquote.”
All of the calculations in my head went running back, like ‘what the f*ck is in this suitcase?’ I’m this blond-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it’s the ’90s, I’m wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down, and this is really unsafe. That was my only job I ever got in Paris.”— Actress Cameron Diaz on the Second Life podcast reflecting on her pre-fame days as a struggling model. Shortly after the highly questionable gig, Diaz booked her breakout film role in 1994’s “The Mask” opposite Jim Carrey. It’s safe to say she’s never had to worry about mysterious suitcases since.
2 Comments
bachy
Had Cameron Diaz been incarcerated in Morrocco on a drug charge, she never would have starred in “My Best Friend’s Wedding”– upending the entire romantic arc of western civilization.
GlobeTrotter
I’m not surprised. They figured that a blond-haired, blue eyed, pretty American girl would never get singled out by airport security.
Years ago I got to know the ex-girlfriend of one of my best friends. She was a typical blond Californian, blue-eyed, very pretty, etc. I was helping her renovate her apartment, which meant driving her around town, picking up tools and building supplies, etc. We were at Home Depot, I was walking behind her pushing the cart when I noticed her slipping something in her handbag. I looked more carefully and then I couldn’t believe my eyes! She was helping herself to small items which she simply slipped into her bag. I confronted her but she was more surprised at my reaction and couldn’t understand why I was making such a big deal out of nothing. I got the impression that this is something she does all the time. As a minority though I was not about to take any chances. So I handed her the shopping cart and told her to meet me outside when she was finished shoplifting, ahem, shopping. I drove her home and that was the last time I ever called her up or voluntarily saw her ever again.