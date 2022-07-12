Cameron Diaz reveals she maybe probably worked as a drug mule in the ’90s

“I was [in Paris trying to make it as a model] a full year, and I didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life. I got like one job, but really I think I was like a mule carrying drugs to Morocco — I swear to God.”

It was before TSA or anything like that. It was like early ’90s. They gave me a suitcase that was locked that had my ‘costumes’ in it — quote, unquote.”

All of the calculations in my head went running back, like ‘what the f*ck is in this suitcase?’ I’m this blond-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it’s the ’90s, I’m wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down, and this is really unsafe. That was my only job I ever got in Paris.”— Actress Cameron Diaz on the Second Life podcast reflecting on her pre-fame days as a struggling model. Shortly after the highly questionable gig, Diaz booked her breakout film role in 1994’s “The Mask” opposite Jim Carrey. It’s safe to say she’s never had to worry about mysterious suitcases since.