“360” by Charli XCX

“360” is the latest from Brat, Charli XCX’s upcoming album due June 7, and it’s another banger that expands the XCX cinematic universe. The music video is a meta, chic, and bratty affair, featuring an all-star cast of “hot girl” internet celebrities and film icons like Julia Fox, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Gabbriette, Chloë Sevigny, and Emma Chamberlain to name a few. But, don’t blink twice—you might miss many more of the “it girls” who pop up throughout the clip.

“Whatya Want From Me (White Shadow Hemix ’24)” by Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert is revisiting his chart-topping hit “Whataya Want From Me” nearly 15 years after its initial release. The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter has rerecorded the track from his debut album For Your Entertainment and teamed up with DJ White Shadow for the remix, which he dubs the “HeMix.” Alongside new vocals and an enhanced dance beat, Lambert has reverted to the original lyric, changing “it messed me up” back to “he messed me up,” as initially written. Originally intended for Pink’s album, the song found its way to Lambert after she passed on it. Facing industry pressures in 2009, Lambert adjusted the pronoun to “it” but now sees this reversion as a subtle yet significant sign of evolving times for queer expression, something Lambert is known for spearheading in mainstream pop music back in 2009.

“OVAH THE TOP” by Dashaun Wesley feat. 808 BEACH x KIWI DREAMS

If you were a Legendary fan, you’re probably as in love with Dashaun Wesley as we were, and now with his latest single, we’re fully obsessed. “OVAH THE TOP” is a fierce, hard-hitting ballroom track that finds the King of Vogue taking center stage and letting us have it. It serves everything you’d want from a vogue track, and with this release, this ballroom legend deserves more than just 10s.

“Shameless” by Benjamin Elgar

Pop’s new hot boy is here and he isn’t holding back. On “Shameless,” Benjamin Elgar blends elements of dance and RnB with choral chanting to create a sacred yet severe pop tune. The track explores the push and pull of long-distance love, and, with an equally impressive music video, packed with steamy imagery and full-out choreography, Elgar is solidifying his status as one to watch in the queer music scene.

“He Knows” by Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X

Camila Cabello is really making her play for the gays, and by linking up with Lil Nas X on her latest single “He Knows,” she may have just won us over. It’s a dizzy, sultry, and slick track that is the second glimpse into her fourth solo album C,XOXO, out June 28. Nas takes us there, delivering lines like “Let it rain on me/ He f***ing up my headboard/ So I’m on my knees like dear lord please pray for me” that sends this song into a sensual pop whirlwind.

“Future Of Us” by Our Lady J

Our Lady J returns to the music scene with a powerful and evocative single, “Future Of Us,” featuring the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. After a decade-long hiatus from music after working as a writer and producer on shows like Pose and Transparent, this release brings a mesmerizing composition with classical orchestrations and heartfelt vocals that create a truly moving musical experience.

“Pyramid” by Jim Verraros

Known famously as American Idol’s “first gay contestant” back on season one, Jim Verraros is back with another single proving he’s still got all it takes to be a superstar. “Pyramid” is a sultry, infectious bop that will set your heart racing. With a slight throwback sound reminiscent of Timbaland’s iconic production, it’s got all it takes to be a staple on your Pride playlists this summer.

