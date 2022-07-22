Camilla allegedly said WHAT about Harry and Meghan’s baby?

A new, unauthorized biography about Meghan Markle has hit stores in the UK this week.
‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors’ comes from well-known journalist and writer Tom Bower. Excerpts have been running in the British media over recent days.
Overall, it doesn’t paint a particularly flattering portrait of Meghan Markle. However, the Royals don’t come out too well either.
One part prompting much debate since the book appeared yesterday is a claim dating back to 2016.
Bower, without quoting a source, says Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Harry’s stepmother, made a quip about any future baby he might have with Meghan Markle potentially having a “ginger afro.”
Bower’s book says, “According to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would ‘look like’. In one version, Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’ Harry laughed. Subsequently, Meghan’s reaction to that conversation turned Harry’s amusement into fury.”
Bower’s book claims that when Meghan later heard about the alleged comment, she felt the remarks were “racist.”
Harry and Meghan have themselves raised questions about the Royal family and racism. In their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, they claimed an unnamed member of the Royal family had made a remark about what the skin color of any future child might be.
A royal source told Newsweek the allegation Camilla made these remarks was “nonsense.” Officials at Clarence House, the home of Charles and Camilla, have not issued any official statement.
To mark Her Royal Highness’s 75th birthday tomorrow, a new picture has been released.
📷 @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/ZqgvFwubII
— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 16, 2022
Book’s controversial claims about the Royals
Bower’s book contains several other controversial claims. It calls Markle “self-centered, manipulative and demanding” and Harry as, “spoiled, badly educated, simple-minded and demanding.”
It says in 2016, after their relationship became public knowledge, Harry invited Meghan to join him at royal residence Sandringham for a weekend shoot. He also invited 16 friends, many of whom he’d known since his school days.
It says Harry was looking forward to a weekend of drinking and banter, but Meghan was unimpressed by his friends and their sense of humor.
“[Harry] had not anticipated Meghan’s reaction. Their jokes, involving sexism, feminism and transgender people, ricocheted around the living-rooms and dining-rooms,” Bower writes.
“Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values.
“She lacked any sense of humor. Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: ‘OMG, what about HER?’ said one. ‘Harry must be f***ing nuts’.”
Prince Philip’s funeral
Later, the book claims Queen Elizabeth voiced relief to aides that Meghan was unable to attend the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021 as Meghan was pregnant at the time.
“‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,’ the monarch said in a clear voice to her trusted aides,” Bower writes.
An insider at the palace told Newsweek it was unlikely the Queen would have been thinking about anything other than her husband in the days before the funeral.
Prince Harry is due to release his own memoir, written by ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer, in the coming months. The book was slated for release in late 2022. However, it has not appeared on a list of upcoming books from its publisher, leading some to think it’s been pushed back to 2023.
23 Comments
cc423
We made the right choice in 1776.
Harley
It’s time for Britain to cut the monarch welfare umbilical cord. Use the money for improving national healthcare. And tax the shit out of the “royal” family.
Cam
Family with long history of racism still racist.
LumpyPillows
How was it racist? Just genetics. It’s not like she said Harry should not marry a mulatto American actress.
The main point is that you really do not know what real racism looks like if you think this qualifies. It’s why people like you alienate so may people and hurt actual liberal causes. Exhaustingly judgmental and smug, as always.
Now, tell me who you think I really am…you know, your usual delusion. Who am I supposed to be today?
still_onthemark
I wonder which male SNL cast member will play Queen Camilla.
Kangol2
Tracey Ullman does a great Camilla impression on her show!
ddmtl
I think it’s a VERY funny and witty joke! Get over yourselves.
Cam
How interesting, because Camilla’s “people” are desperately trying to deny she said anything.
So which is it, did she say it and it was a joke, or did she not say it?
Nice try.
LumpyPillows
I thought it was a perfectly honest question. Was it funny or meant to be funny? Depends on how she said it I guess.
Fahd
I believe Camilla said it, and I believe the “banter” that Harry was looking forward to having with his long-standing friends was full of racist, sexist, transphobic remarks, etc. I wouldn’t expect people who get together at Sandringham for a “shooting weekend” to be any other way, just like I wouldn’t expect someone’s crazy boozy Trump-supporting uncle in Florida to be socially conscience. If you are shocked to learn that some members of the British royal family are racist, you need to get out more.
Harry is of below average intelligence and not well educated, but clearly in love with Meghan. I get the feeling that she’s in it for the fame and fortune. If someone asked Meghan if she was in love with Harry, she might reply, “yes, whatever “being in love” means”.
Meghan is estranged from everyone in her family except maybe her mother and Harry’s estranged from his family with a few exceptions. So it is Meghan and Harry trying to do the Royal family of Montecito thing. To what end? They seem so lost. Maybe if Harry (and/or Meghan) can get on the speaker circuit where they pay a fortune for showing up (see Hilary Clinton, Obama, etc.) they won’t have to rely on trashing the Royal family for income – that well is running dry anyway.
I don’t know about this Bower book. The author apparently said that he wanted to bring down Meghan and Harry because he thought they were damaging the British Royal Family. So, what’s true? what’s not true? So far all the revelations seem to be about petty nonsense. Who cares who made whom cry at the bridesmaid dresses fitting?
I hope Harry’s book is more interesting.
Cam
Nice Try.
So let’s see, Meghan is estranged from her family……Oh, except her mother. So you mean, after her father accepted money from a paper that had been attacking Meghan in exchange for her private letters she cut him off and doesn’t talk to him. The rest of the family are from the father’s side. So no, she isn’t estranged from her family, just the guy who took money in exchange for selling her out.
As for not being well educated, Harry attended Eton, just like his brother. But it’s cute you try to pretend he somehow got some different education from the rest of the family.
Also Mario your tactic of coming on and trying to pretend you don’t agree with something before typing up two additional paragraphs attacking that very subject is worn out.
Lastly, you ALWAYS give yourself away, this time, it’s funny how you mentioned Hillary and Obama taking speaker fees but not one of the MULTITDE of Republicans who do.
As always, your trolling is sad and weak. And what a typical Republican, defending the very royals America broke away from so they can attack a Black Woman.
still_onthemark
It’s been widely reported that Harry does indeed have a job; he works for a mental health startup called BetterUp and he goes around talking about it, and about mental health in general – i.e. almost like a lecture?
Fahd
@Cam
How dare you call my a Republican and then even a typical Republican! If that isn’t mean-spirited, nothing is. You should be moderated off the board.
You are hopelessly devoted to Meghan, I get it, but mostly you seem to have rewritten what I said, albeit with some justifications (rationalizations) for the isolated situation Meghan and Harry find themselves in.
I’m not a fan of Meghan, that doesn’t make me a Republican. We can disagree without accusing people of being Republican.
Usually I appreciate your policing of trolls, Cam, but really get a hold of yourself. Your comment was very spiteful and misdirected. You’re driving well-intentioned Democrats off the board.
P.S. as for just mentioning Obama and Hilary, I can’t think of a Republican people would pay a lot for showing up (George Bush? Sarah Palin?, seems unlikely).
May peace be with you!
LumpyPillows
Fahd, ignore him…he has a screw loose. My guess is he will now claim I am also you. Seriously needs help.
Cam
@LumpyPillows Hey Lumpy, I’m curious, was your Mario screename at the cleaners today?
And as for @Fahd….Get as mad as you want, but you lied. You claimed Harry was not well educated. You tried to present Meghan not trusting her dad who sold her letters to the media as being estranged from her entire family when she has no issues with her mother or her mother’s side of the family.
And if not liking a racist old school family who claim to be better than everybody because of an accident of birth makes me “Hopelessly devoted” to the American woman who got treated poorly because she was Black, fine. But your lying about her and her husband, defending a racist institution, and calling out Hillary and Obama and not Republicans is ridiculous The fact that a well known troll screename rushed in to back you up shows where your post landed.
If there were legit reasons to side with the royal family you wouldn’t have to make up stuff about Harry and Meghan.
Fahd
@cam
Meghan’s father may have done her wrong at some point, but he did spend years raising her on his own and he did pay for her Northwestern education and there are many photos of Meghan and her father that show them as happy in each other’s company. I think his biggest failing for Meghan is that he wound up a fat, old, working-class guy of whom Meghan was a little ashamed (which is understandable when she’s trying to fit in with the royal family) and not someone she wanted at the wedding; so she cut him out. They could have got past their differences. Meghan could have forgiven him and moved on. Why the hell not? Holding the grudge is the right way to go? Also, you’re misrepresenting what I wrote, because I did mention in my original post that Meghan was not estranged from her mother.
I don’t think there’s a lot of evidence that Meghan was treated badly by the family. There are jerks in every family and she was evidently not welcomed by some, but I think where it mattered, she actually got some special treatment. As an example, the Queen took her on the Royal train (most members of the royal family haven’t been treated to that)…not to mention the huge royal wedding. In the end though, Meghan wasn’t happy, and the family wouldn’t go along with the part-time royal idea. So, does that justify the trashing coming out of Montecito? I don’t agree it does. Doesn’t make me a Republican. Good God!
Just because Harry went to Eton doesn’t mean he’s well-educated. The Prince of Wales’ son would be socially promoted through Eton regardless. The Prince of Wales’ son will have gotten through Eton even if he still now can’t add single digit numbers. I don’t think it’s that bad, but Diana wasn’t academic and Harry is the same way. He’s a great person, but not academic, it’s well known. His lack of academic prowess doesn’t make him a bad person, but maybe it makes him someone susceptible to psychobabble, etc.
Also, I can’t control an opportunistic poster who in order to take a shot at you would post something that purports to reassure me, but is really just intended to rip you. Such a post is only evidence that there are trolls who will take any opportunity to take a shot at Cam, nothing more. Very unfair of you to cast shade by association, since really had nothing to do with me.
Sometimes I think people are using Harry and Meghan as a tool to try to bring down the institution of the British monarchy. For me, that is a matter for the people of the UK to decide.
bachy
I have nothing but sympathy for Meghan. Admission to the RF must have been like being transported back to a stinking swamp of 18th century misogyny, racism and codified white privilege. One look at any comments section reveals the British public continuing to howl she be burned at the stake. The mania for a scapegoat is horrifying. Difficult and messy as it was (and continues to be), she and Harry did the right thing extracting themselves from the horror show of a monarchy in its death throes. What the future holds is up to them now.
Sqwoah
It was a completely innocuous comment. Stop looking for opportunities to be offended.
LumpyPillows
Totally possible outcome…might be cute.
Cam
@Sqwoah @LumpyPillows
I see you still have trouble letting enough time pass before coming in to support your comments under other screenames. LOL
Sad and Weak trolling.
Rambeaux
The used up old lump should not be calling anyone else names.
Camilla is privileged, rich, white, racist and has more skin folds than a Shar-pei.
She just WISHES that she could look as good as Meghan or Meghan’s children.
SDR94103
Her Royal Highness’s = more like her royal bullshit.
GlobeTrotter
Lord, give me strength!
“Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’”
I am the product of an interracial marriage, my mother is white while my father is black. During my mother’s pregnancy there was much speculation regarding the color of my skin, color of my hair, color of my eyes, etc. My aunt informs me that my grandmother (my father’s mother) pampered and ordered my mother around, basically taking over the pregnancy as if it were her own. She made her preferences clear: she expected a pretty brown baby (meaning the color of light coffee) with light brown or green eyes. On the appointed day when I finally arrived, I had the audacity to be born with DARK SKIN, much to my grandmother’s shock and surprise! I heard she almost fainted. My point is: it’s completely natural to speculate on the appearance of the kids in interracial relationships. It’s called curiosity and human nature, and has nothing to do with racism.
“It calls Markle ‘self-centered, manipulative and demanding’ and Harry as, ‘spoiled, badly educated, simple-minded and demanding.’
It’s clear to anyone after watching Meghan and Harry interact together or in interviews that he’s hopelessly out of his league as far as intelligence is concerned. Meghan is LIGHTYEARS ahead of him in intelligence – you see this clearly when they give interviews. While he’s still fumbling to formulate his answer, she’s already predicted the outcome of the interview, done planning next week’s shopping, finished the invitation list for that dinner party she’s yet to tell Harry about, all while giving him looks at exasperation and impatience. I’ve often wondered what she sees in a man so far beneath her in intelligence – the only conclusion that makes sense to me is that she’s sees his royal status and wealth as an instrument to achieving her goals.
“…Harry invited Meghan to join him at royal residence Sandringham for a weekend shoot. He also invited 16 friends, many of whom he’d known since his school days.”
Further proof of Harry’s low intelligence. Who on earth invites his girlfriend to spend a weekend drinking with the boys? Seinfeld’s George Costanza summed it up perfectly with his theory of “colliding worlds”. The girlfriend is one world, the boys are another. These two worlds must NEVER be allowed to meet!
“She lacked any sense of humor. Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: ‘OMG, what about HER?’ said one. ‘Harry must be f***ing nuts’.”
Everyone knows that girls aren’t funny. This has nothing to do with sexism or misogyny, girls simply expect men to impress them with their humor and wit – they’re not used to having to impress you. The basic rule of thumb: the more intelligent the girl, the less funny she is.