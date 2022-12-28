Can you identify this Hollywood star from his childhood throwback photo?

View this post on Instagram
Many happy returns to Timothée Chalamet. The twinky superstar turned 27 years old yesterday, December 27th. To mark the occasion he posted a throwback photo of himself as a child on his Instagram (above). It quickly notched up over 2million likes in 12 hours.
Chalamet was born in New York in 1995. He holds dual United States and French citizenship (his father is French). He first came to attention as a teenager with a recurring role in Homeland, before playing Matthew McConaughey’s son in the sci-fi epic, Interstellar.
However, his breakout role was as the queer youth, Elio, in director Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name. He followed this up with a starring role in Dune. He was recently seen on screen in Guadagnino’s Bones And All.
Related: Timothée Chalamet being called a “nepo baby” has the internet ready to throw hands
The actor finished shooting Dune: Part 2 just before the holidays. He posted a photo to mark the occasion, alongside his dad, Marc.
Dune: Part 2 will be released on November 23, 2023.
View this post on Instagram
11 Comments
Chrisk
Queerty..It’s Timmy’s birthday and doesn’t he just look so precious as a child?
I’ll just trump it up to a slow news day. Lol
MISTERJETT
yikes, you said the “t” word and i don’t mean Timmy. LOL!!!!!!!
thebaddestbabby
ENOUGH with TC already !!
SDR94103
your name says it all. Jealous.
Mr-DJ
BTW: What’s a “babby”…?
SFMike
It takes talent to be a twink at 27, that’s a full grown man.
Fname Optional Lname
still waiting for the appeal to kick in……I don’t see it
DennisMpls
It’s endlessly fascinating to me the degree to which different gay people differ in their appreciation of guys. For me, Timothee may well be the most beautiful and sexy human being on earth! At least, I have yet to see someone that surpasses him.
As an aside, I very clearly remember the pre-Christmas night when I was 21, walking my dog in the dark and pondering life. At that moment I decided that a human being became old at 27! Really. I have since amended that opinion.
Neoprene
Exceedingly cute and sexy except when he poses for a bored or pouty face model pic.
bachy
I think it’s TC’s lively, upbeat personality, shining through, which appeals to me.
S.anderson
The USA doesn’t recognize dual citizenship (in these cases of overseas birth you are required to choose when you turn 18, else it promptly defaults to USA citizenship). If he never formally told the USA that he chooses France, then the USA legally considers him all theirs. I kind of suspect that the USA also notifies France so they take him off their books.