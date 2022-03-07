We can officially add Truth Social to the ever-growing list of Donald Trump’s business failures

This just in: Donald Trump‘s latest business venture is an even bigger dumpster fire than anyone predicted.

According to the Daily Beast, the rollout for the ex-president’s new social media platform, Truth Social, is not going well:

In recent weeks, sources have heard the former president on the phone swearing gratuitously and asking things like, “What the f*ck is going on” with Truth Social.” He’s repeatedly groused about the negative press and the less-than-stellar optics of the rollout, these sources said. And he’s demanded to know why more people aren’t using it—why the app isn’t swiftly dominating the competition.

The Daily Beast also notes that a preliminary report by SimilarWeb, which tracks website traffic from public and private sources, shows the site is doing “either worse or the same” as several other MAGA social media sites, including Gab, a pro-Trump competitor website popular among neo Nazis, and Gettr, a right-wing platform created by former Trump aide, Jason Miller.

According to SimilarWeb’s estimates, Truth Social, which is being overseen by former dairy farmer/GOP congressman Devin Nunes, saw a sharp uptick of roughly 2 million daily visits when it first launched, but traffic quickly nosedived to approximately 300,000 daily visits shortly after that. That’s about the same number of visits as Gettr, and far less than Gab, which saw around 650,000 daily average visits during the same time period.

To add insult to injury, Truth Social is trailing both Facebook (#5) and Twitter (#22) on Apple’s AppStore, coming in at #72 last week.

The Daily Beast notes:

The relatively light traffic could be explained in part by Truth Social’s waitlist—MAGA fans who want to join the platform have now racked up a million-strong backlog of users looking to join during the app’s soft launch. The app is also only available on Apple devices, denying access to owners of Android phones. The extreme-right Gab, however, has managed to rack up twice the web traffic as Truth Social, despite its mobile apps being banned from both Apple and Google’s app stores.

Here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about the whole debacle…

Good morning. Happy Monday! Starting to think that when Donald Trump and Devin Nunes said register for the Truth Social app it really meant get a free appetizer at Mar-a-lago on Tuesdays only between 5pm-5:15pm. #morningjoe #TruthSocial #GOPTraitors pic.twitter.com/jkYDFy3QnV — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) March 7, 2022

Truth Social is almost as successful as:

Trump Steaks

Trump University

Trump airlines

Trump beverages

Trump the Game

Trump Casinos

Trump Magazine

Trump Mortgage

Trump Travel

Trump Vodka

Trump Comms

Trump marriages

Trump presidency

And on and on. — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) March 7, 2022

Good morning to all the investors in truth social… pic.twitter.com/d1fpLkpdlE — sunil (@SunseasandSunil) March 7, 2022

Truth Social is as tangible as Trump’s healthcare plan. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 (@ImSpeaking13) March 7, 2022

Trump Steaks, Trump University, Trump Airlines, and Trump’s presidency all failed. They tried to break the curse by naming his social network Truth Social, and that didn’t even work. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) March 7, 2022

C’mon guys ‘Truth social’ is not a complete failure, it got devin nunes out of Congress. — Covie (@covie_93) March 5, 2022

Next week Truth Social is going to be for sale in the clearance bin at the Dollar Store. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) March 6, 2022

So the guy who failed at his SATs, his casinos, his steaks, his cologne, his airline, his board game, his scam university, his vodka, his water, his marriages, his re-election, his coup and his blog is failing at launching his stupid Truth Social app? Yeah, that’s shocking. 😂 — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 7, 2022

Devin Nunes has left the sinking Truth Social and will become CEO of Blockbuster Video. — 🍁🏒 (@kev_toronto) March 5, 2022

Truth Social is failing, today Trump was overheard begging for 11,780 more posts. #TruthSocial — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) March 6, 2022

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.