We can officially add Truth Social to the ever-growing list of Donald Trump’s business failures

This just in: Donald Trump‘s latest business venture is an even bigger dumpster fire than anyone predicted.

According to the Daily Beast, the rollout for the ex-president’s new social media platform, Truth Social, is not going well:

In recent weeks, sources have heard the former president on the phone swearing gratuitously and asking things like, “What the f*ck is going on” with Truth Social.”

He’s repeatedly groused about the negative press and the less-than-stellar optics of the rollout, these sources said. And he’s demanded to know why more people aren’t using it—why the app isn’t swiftly dominating the competition.

The Daily Beast also notes that a preliminary report by SimilarWeb, which tracks website traffic from public and private sources, shows the site is doing “either worse or the same” as several other MAGA social media sites, including Gab, a pro-Trump competitor website popular among neo Nazis, and Gettr, a right-wing platform created by former Trump aide, Jason Miller.

According to SimilarWeb’s estimates, Truth Social, which is being overseen by former dairy farmer/GOP congressman Devin Nunes, saw a sharp uptick of roughly 2 million daily visits when it first launched, but traffic quickly nosedived to approximately 300,000 daily visits shortly after that. That’s about the same number of visits as Gettr, and far less than Gab, which saw around 650,000 daily average visits during the same time period.

To add insult to injury, Truth Social is trailing both Facebook (#5) and Twitter (#22) on Apple’s AppStore, coming in at #72 last week.

The Daily Beast notes:

The relatively light traffic could be explained in part by Truth Social’s waitlist—MAGA fans who want to join the platform have now racked up a million-strong backlog of users looking to join during the app’s soft launch. The app is also only available on Apple devices, denying access to owners of Android phones.

The extreme-right Gab, however, has managed to rack up twice the web traffic as Truth Social, despite its mobile apps being banned from both Apple and Google’s app stores.

Here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about the whole debacle…

