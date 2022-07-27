Candace Cameron Bure responds to Jojo Siwa calling her the “rudest celebrity” and no one’s buying it

By now, everyone has heard tale of Jojo Siwa calling homophobic “Queen of Christmas” Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met on TikTok.

Yesterday, the Fuller House actor took to Instagram to tell her version of a phone call the two allegedly had after the story blew up.

To hear Bure tell it, Siwa started backtracking as soon as their phone call started.

Apparently, this leanest of beefs started back in 2014, when an 11-year-old Siwa encountered Bure on a Fuller House red carpet.

When the young dancer asked Bure for a picture, she allegedly brushed her off and went back to taking pics with other people.

Bure launches into a spiel about how she just can’t believe she made her feel that way and how, as a mother, she would never want someone to make her child feel ignored like that.

It’s naturally a lot easier for her to consider Siwa’s feelings now that the Dance Moms alum is leagues more famous than her, but that change in status doesn’t make its way into the conversation.

Siwa hasn’t yet, in the words of Jaida Essence Hall, retattled the retittle of Bure’s rebuttal. After all, who has time to argue with D-listers on the internet when there are bedazzled Minion make-up looks to be done?

Folks on social media have had plenty to say about this whole exchange — primarily noting how messy someone would have to be to make American Sweetheart Jojo Siwa publicly call them rude.

Here’s just a selection of the responses:

Is anyone really shocked that Candace Cameron Bure is the rudest celebrity? Like she made Fuller House all about herself and her ego and she ditched Hallmark when they included gay couples. So this is not surprising to hear what JoJo Siwa said probably being accurate. — Shawn Shamrock (@ShawnShamrock) July 26, 2022

if jojo siwa is the one to finally take down candace cameron bure she will officially become the new supreme — em (@emcrebbs) July 26, 2022

Imagine how mean Candace Cameron Bure must be because Jojo Siwa literally grew up knowing Abby Lee Miller and still said Candace is worse 😭 https://t.co/5gnAhlMBlN — 🩸🦋 Emo Spencer on CrySpace 💅🏾🤎 (@FuckSarahBeth) July 25, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure starting beef with Jojo Siwa pic.twitter.com/PCiEMcg4TM — 🍗🥦 (@higirlsitmesean) July 25, 2022

JoJo Siwa posted a TikTok saying Candace Cameron Bure is the rudest celebrity she’s ever met. I’m honestly shocked. Since when is Candace Cameron Bure considered a celebrity? — Ray Lokison (@RayLokison) July 25, 2022

Just a reminder that Candace Cameron Bure uses her religion to literally slut shamed Danica Mckeller on DWTS and supported the bakery denying a lesbian couple a wedding cake. So even with this Jojo shit it doesn’t take away the fact that she’s already a proven rude person — kylie ❤︎ maya rudolph day🎈 (@milfcarthy) July 27, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure calling JoJo and asking why she said she’s rude and then lecturing on how you can’t say stuff like that blah blah feels kinda like exactly why someone would call her the rudest “celebrity” pic.twitter.com/NrmAfw1owi — Sara Radish (@sararadish) July 27, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure comes across as one of those people who says rude things but in a polite tone so she can be “appalled” when someone calls her out. https://t.co/jG6BY41E5U — Laura 🍿 (@__likeknives) July 25, 2022

57 years old beefing w a teenager smh — stream THE LEAD x FLO (@killuas_pov) July 27, 2022

she thinks it’s damaging her reputation but no one liked her to begin with 💀💀 — andrew (@itsandrewyuh) July 27, 2022

We wish her luck on salvaging that reputation she speaks of!