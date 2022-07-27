shady lady

Candace Cameron Bure responds to Jojo Siwa calling her the “rudest celebrity” and no one’s buying it

By

By now, everyone has heard tale of Jojo Siwa calling homophobic “Queen of Christmas” Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met on TikTok.

Yesterday, the Fuller House actor took to Instagram to tell her version of a phone call the two allegedly had after the story blew up.

To hear Bure tell it, Siwa started backtracking as soon as their phone call started.

 

Apparently, this leanest of beefs started back in 2014, when an 11-year-old Siwa encountered Bure on a Fuller House red carpet.

When the young dancer asked Bure for a picture, she allegedly brushed her off and went back to taking pics with other people.

Bure launches into a spiel about how she just can’t believe she made her feel that way and how, as a mother, she would never want someone to make her child feel ignored like that.

It’s naturally a lot easier for her to consider Siwa’s feelings now that the Dance Moms alum is leagues more famous than her, but that change in status doesn’t make its way into the conversation.

Siwa hasn’t yet, in the words of Jaida Essence Hall, retattled the retittle of Bure’s rebuttal. After all, who has time to argue with D-listers on the internet when there are bedazzled Minion make-up looks to be done?

 

Folks on social media have had plenty to say about this whole exchange — primarily noting how messy someone would have to be to make American Sweetheart Jojo Siwa publicly call them rude.

Here’s just a selection of the responses:

We wish her luck on salvaging that reputation she speaks of!