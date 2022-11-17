Hallmark movie homophobe Candace Cameron Bure blasts critics, says “We need Christmas more than ever!”

Actress Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the backlash against her comments in support of “traditional marriage.”

Many know Bure for her 30+ Hallmark movies. She left the channel to help launch the Great American Family channel in 2021. She talked to the Wall Street Journal about the new venture this week. The outlet asked her if GAF would follow Hallmark and feature same-sex couples in its holiday movies. Bure said the channel planned to concentrate on “traditional marriages.”

The backlash was swift. The likes of JoJo Siwa and Bure’s former Full House co-star, Jodie Sweetin, criticized her stance. Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO of GLAAD, blasted the actress, saying: “It’s irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion.”

“It absolutely breaks my heart”

Yesterday, Bure hit back. She issued a statement to People, basically blaming the media.

“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people,” she said.

“It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

She added, “I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us.”

“I love you”

“To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway,” Bure continued.

“To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”

“I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network. I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support.”

Oh, but she didn’t stop there.

“I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell,” Bure said.

“The God we serve is a wildly creative and loving God. He didn’t just capture a small part of my heart, He has captured all of my heart. He will be reflected in everything I do and say; in my family, my work and my interactions with people from all walks of life, God’s love and God’s compassion is front and center.

“All of that comes from the LOVE that God himself showered upon humanity when he gave the gift of joy and forgiveness on the first Christmas morning 2000 years ago. It is why I love Christmas stories and sharing true joy and true peace with millions of people around the world.”

“And in the sole motivation of pure love, I hope you’ll join me in sharing God’s hope for all the world this Christmas season. Call that my Christmas wish.”

Stars blast Candace Cameron Bure for her comments

Bure’s words are unlikely to stem the criticism. Yesterday, The Walking Dead star, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, added his voice. Morgan’s wife, Hilaria Burton, was among those to already criticize Bure. Morgan tweeted a message supporting his wife’s criticism of Bure (“Who the f**k is this person?”).

How’d I miss this twit?! Who the fuck is this person? Hey Hil? You’re awesome. We lucky to have ya. X — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) November 15, 2022

Meanwhile, gay actor Jonathan Bennett is soon to star in The Holiday Sitter. It marks Hallmark’s first holiday movie with a gay couple as the lead characters.

In a podcast with People this week, Bennett praised the channel for its inclusivity.

“What I love so much about Hallmark Channel is the care they take in the quality of telling the story, especially when it involves LGBTQ+ people, it’s handled with so much respect,” he said.

“If they don’t know something or they’re having a question on what we should do for a certain scene, they ask, they say, ‘Hey, everyone’s opinion, what is everyone LGBTQ+ members of the creative team, what do you guys think is the right move here?’ And they listen and they are just so supportive and handle it so well.”

Bure might want to take note.