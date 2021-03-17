Candace Owens, Cardi B. threaten lawsuits over claim Owens’ husband slept with her brother

Fresh off the success of her live performance of “W.A.P.” at the Grammys last weekend, rapper Cardi B. bit into right-wing political wonk Candace Owens over criticism of the song. A Twitter fight ensued, reaching an explosive climax as Cardi B. posted a screen grab of a tweet by Owens in which she claimed her husband cheated on her with her brother. Owens has denied tweeting the remark, claiming Cardi photoshopped it. The two have now publicly threatened to sue one another over the debacle.

Owens had slammed Cardi B.’s performance of “W.A.P.” opposite Megan Thee Stallion, which featured the two gyrating and “scissoring” one another on stage.

Candace Owens says WAP being performed at the Grammy's signifies the "corrosion" and "end of an empire" pic.twitter.com/G1BpwUdTTH — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 16, 2021

“Parents should be terrified that this is the direction that our society is heading towards,” Owens told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview. “Again, we are weakening America… We are setting the stage, and it feels like we are looking at corrosion like we are about to see the end of an empire.”

Cardi B. responded by tweeting her glee at drawing Fox News’ ire. She also thanked Owens for hyping the performance to add to YouTube hits.

Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy. She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales ? STREAM UP AND WAP .REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Owens responded, attacking Cardi as a bad role model for women.

I don’t work for Fox News, Belcalis, nor do I take issue with you having success.

I take issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity.

Men typically treat women how they treat themselves.

You know that. https://t.co/1BZQOVTR6t — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

Then things got crazy.

Not you talking about two women thrusting their vaginas together while your husband and brother slap cocks and balls together .WELL WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT !wow https://t.co/SvbnEXOOQF pic.twitter.com/kzzS6nVww9 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Cardi’s tweet included the allegedly photoshopped screengrab of Owens’ tweet, claiming that her husband had sex with her brother. Owens then made public threat of a lawsuit against Cardi, who refused to back down.

Yes. Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance.

I‘ll keep you all posted. https://t.co/v2aisvQiOG — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

I’m going to sue candy for claiming I photoshopped a tweet that dozens of articles reported about back in November 2016z.First she claim me and my team photoshopped it now it was a fake tweet.Which one is it .Everyone is free to Google . https://t.co/XlIbC4fA7Y pic.twitter.com/YeAlgywlrF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

As for the tweet itself, it’s not entirely clear where it first appeared. It began circulating on various blogs in November 2020, following Owens’ criticism of Harry Styles for wearing a dress in a photoshoot. Owens alleges that the tweet is a photoshop hit job, while others have said that she initially tweeted the message as a joke before deleting it.

“Yes, my husband did cheat on me with my brother,” the tweet reads. “Yes, he said no when I asked to join them.”

At the time of this writing, Owens has said she’s considering a $1 billion lawsuit against Cardi B. for the retweet. Let’s see how far she gets with that. On the upside, it means her brother could be called to testify about his relationship with her husband, which could clear this whole matter up once and for all.