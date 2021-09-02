Candace Owens denied service at Covid test site for spreading misinformation

Rightwing, anti-trans pundit Candace Owens has made a name for herself for her anti-vax and anti-mask views. She has repeatedly claimed masks are ineffective and last month said she was “proud” to be unvaccinated against COVID-19, saying she “trusts her gut” more than she does Dr. Anthony Fauci.

She even boasted about sleeping next to her husband while he had Covid and not falling ill.

Now it seems she wants a Covid test and is having trouble finding one.

Owens unexpectedly pulled out of a planned appearance on Friday in Texas, Christian Collins, Founder and Director at Texas Youth Summit, where Owens had been due to speak, told the audience, “Candace Owens had a sudden illness and so I just want you to keep her in your prayers.”

Unsurprisingly, this led some to speculate she had Covid.

Owens poured water on the rumors on Monday by revealing that she was in Aspen on a family trip. She explained her silence on social media by tweeting: “Unfortunately for you — I’m at the top of an Aspen mountain with my family and limited reception. I’m still proudly unvaccinated and unmasked.”

Internet sleuths questioned how she could have been double-booked for a summit in Texas and a family vacation in Aspen at the same time. These queries went unanswered by Owens.

Then, yesterday, Owens took to Instagram to post a lengthy video to rant about her attempts to get a Covid test in Aspen.

“HOLY CRAP!! I was banned from taking a Covid test because of my politics! So I am no longer allowed to comply with covid measures and responsibly test myself for Covid because…they don’t like my politics in Aspen.”

It turns out that Owens booked a test at a private lab. She later received an email from the founder of the lab saying they had decided not to see her. Owens shared the correspondence on her Twitter and Instagram.

Just finished my live on Instagram here: https://t.co/lPjhqVYaGO As promised— here is the email from the rabid activist declining to give me a test, plus my response to her. She clearly isn’t stable enough to work in health and is a danger to the Aspen community. pic.twitter.com/nV7xMGqVN3 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

The email she received purportedly came from a woman called Suzanna Lee.

It stated: “I’ve just learned of this testing request and as the owner of this business am going to refuse this booking and deny service. We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations.”

The email went on to point Owens in the direction of the “free kiosk by the City Hall”, where she could get a walk-in appointment, although the result times could vary as they send their samples off to Texas for testing.

“My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected,” the email continued. “It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you.”

Owens was livid.

She fired back a reply saying she had “never laughed harder” at any other email she had received.

“Nothing screams ‘this virus isn’t political’ quite like googling the names of the people who book tests with you and determining on a case by case basis whether or not you will let them comply with your community covid measures.

Owens continued, “That nobody stopped you from hitting send on such an emotionally unstable and hysterical e-mail leads me to believe that the people who work for you must love me, and would therefore never deny me this entertainment.”

If Owens was expecting sympathy on Twitter, it was in short supply. Here are a few of the reactions.

So in other words, days after the tweet below, you think you have COVID. Sorry, Candace, but you’re not going to divert our attention from this. pic.twitter.com/BAtlfW1d4R — Joe Katz (@joekatz45) September 2, 2021

No sweetie you are. You walk around unvaccinated and maskless and you feel entitled to a test? Yes you have every right to not use a mask or vaccine but don’t expect empathy for your bad decisions, Doctors and Nurses are tired of this mess. — Patrinia (@MissTrinia01) September 2, 2021

This is not the own you think it is, Candace. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) September 2, 2021

I’m a Respiratory Therapist. MANY unvaccinated people have come my way. MANY can’t tell you about it because they’re unfortunately deceased. YOU were one of the voices telling them misinformation about Covid overwhelming us. Suzanna was VERY nice as far as I’m concerned. — Victor Ruiz -The Voice Of Rican- (@portarican_RT) September 2, 2021

Conservatives seem to get angry when capitalism works as it is supposed to. The owner of the business is making a decision about who she wants to serve. She has the right to refuse service to anyone. You. Are. Anyone. Just like the baker and the gay couple’s cake. — Soop (@SoopremeKommand) September 2, 2021

Oh, Candace, honey She didn’t refuse you service because of your politics She refused you service because you’re an awful human being — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) September 2, 2021

Oh wow, this is fabulous. Go Suzanna Lee!!! Amen, girl! Your business, your choice! Candace- head to the kiosk in the alley for your test 😂 you guys seem to think you’re above the “actions have consequences” rule, you’re not… at all… — ♥️✌🏽🌈✨ (@allgold88) September 2, 2021

You should’ve posted this image instead, Candace Owens. pic.twitter.com/yjhi4pqTB6 — Pexsy 🇺🇳 (@Pexsy) September 2, 2021

Dear Candace,

Can you un-redact Suzanna Lee’s address? I think a lot of us would like to send her a check. https://t.co/uKa43MTWay — Christopher 🇺🇸 Proud Dem (@cwebbonline) September 2, 2021

Dear #SuzannaLee if you ever see me out, please introduce yourself and lunch or dinner is immediately on me! #NotAllHeroesWearCapes https://t.co/KMkYSmHh5A — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 2, 2021

Unsurprisingly, some supporters of Owens have voiced criticism of the lab, with a few individuals on social media suggesting it be flooded with negative reviews online.

Queerty has contacted the private lab facility concerned for comment and will update this story if we receive one.