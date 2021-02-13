What can’t comedian, writer, & podcaster Cameron Esposito do?

“Everything in the entertainment industry as queer folks is walls. I’m somebody who can figure out a way around those walls.”

Cameron Esposito is a comedian, host of the podcast Queery, creator of the series Take My Wife, and author of the memoir Save Yourself. We caught up with the multi-talented Queerties nominee about how she’s charting her own (incredibly prolific) path through Hollywood.

