We can’t stop laughing about the NSFW license plate one woman received

A Reddit user in the r/gay forum said that Lynsey Mukomel “got blessed” with the lusty license plate she received in the mail. But Mukomel, who was then a reporter with WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, MI, needed a new plate pronto.

Mukomel originally shared her story, which resurfaced on Reddit recently, in a January 2020 Twitter thread.

“Do I have a fun story for your Friday scrolling!” she wrote at the time.

Mukomel opted to renew her license plate online, but what the Secretary of State office mailed her likely had the TV reporter wishing she had renewed the plate in person instead.

“Well, friends. This is what came in the mail,” she wrote in the Twitter thread, along with a photo of the offending license plate. “I’m gonna need something else, please.”

The issue? Her license plate number was DCK 247, which sounds like an around-the-clock request for, well, you know what.

Well, friends. This is what came in the mail. I’m gonna need something else, please. pic.twitter.com/42TjTrTh2j — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) January 17, 2020

“If you’re thinking, ‘What are the chances?!’ between cackling and crying, I’ll take that question of probability and raise you this: The [Secretary of State] employee who helped me correct this unfortunate situation recognized we share the SAME BIRTHDAY!” she added. (And if you are wondering about the odds of getting that alphanumeric combination, another Twitter user said it was 1 in 17.5 million.)

Mukomel also said that she didn’t have to tell that employee why she was returning the plate. “I placed it on the counter and said this is what was sent, and he knew. He grabbed a new option within two minutes,” she wrote.

#ICYMI: This all ended with a trip to Adrian to see how Michigan license plates are made. And, yes, the folks at @MichiganDOC kindly let me reprint what’s now my new desk decor. @WOODTV https://t.co/lJ0HMPaypo pic.twitter.com/ZJ84cnmJ8z — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) January 31, 2020

Even so, Mukomel kept a reprinting of the original plate for her office cubicle. And in her Twitter bio—along with her new job as communications director for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin—Mukomel says, “Yes, that was my license plate that went viral.”