You can’t un-hear Machine Gun Kelly’s version of this Frank Ocean song

Frank Ocean hasn’t released an album in six years, so some fans were happy when he started trending Thursday morning. That is… until they realized why.

Machine Gun Kelly uploaded a cover of Ocean’s “Swim Good” on Wednesday. The reviews are in, and they are not good.

“Swim Good” was the second single released on Ocean’s 2011 mixtape, Nostalgia, Ultra. It features additional vocals by fellow queer, rapper Tyler, The Creator and explores the subject of failed relationships and the marks they leave.

Here’s the original:

And here’s MGK’s cover:

And here’s the reaction to Machine Gun Kelly’s version:

Sees that Frank Ocean is trending…

??? Please stop this, MGK. Nobody asked for this. pic.twitter.com/70jVxuMEjs — Ama Scriver (@amascriver) January 27, 2022

MGK doing a Frank Ocean cover was the final straw for me having any type of hope that the world is going to get better — Becca ???? (@BecDat_AssUp) January 27, 2022

i hope frank ocean never watched the MGK cover of swim good — Dylan (@yeezybonito) January 27, 2022

mgk tryna ruin my day covering a frank ocean song — rashon (@Gvmini) January 27, 2022

this is gonna make frank ocean disappear for 4 more years https://t.co/fKRhjk8RUi — mel (@punkbarf) January 27, 2022

Frank Ocean trending just cuz ppl r apologizing for what MGK did to Swim Good ??? — Correcting Ye Headlines (@newyeheadlines) January 27, 2022

This is so mean hope Frank Ocean’s okay pic.twitter.com/8bAmWqX3rS — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) January 27, 2022

An MGK cover of Swim Good AND an awful TikTok dance to Lost? What did Frank Ocean do to deserve this? — Jon FM (@JonDenton) January 27, 2022