take cover

You can’t un-hear Machine Gun Kelly’s version of this Frank Ocean song

By

Frank Ocean hasn’t released an album in six years, so some fans were happy when he started trending Thursday morning. That is… until they realized why.

Machine Gun Kelly uploaded a cover of Ocean’s “Swim Good” on Wednesday. The reviews are in, and they are not good.

“Swim Good” was the second single released on Ocean’s 2011 mixtape, Nostalgia, Ultra. It features additional vocals by fellow queer, rapper Tyler, The Creator and explores the subject of failed relationships and the marks they leave.

Here’s the original:

And here’s MGK’s cover:

And here’s the reaction to Machine Gun Kelly’s version:

 