You can’t unsee this image of Jeffrey Clark standing in his panties while the FBI raids his home

One day, you’re about to be installed as the Head of the United States Department of Justice by Donald Trump, and the next you’re standing in your driveway in your underpants while authorities execute a search warrant on your home.

At least, that’s what happens if you’re Jeffrey Clark.

The 55-year-old’s Virginia home was raided last month, one day before several former top DOJ officials testified to the January 6 Committee about his alleged involvement in Trump’s failed plot to overturn the 2020 election results.

Bodycam footage from that early morning raid was just released and it shows the disgraced environmental lawyer answering the door in his underwear and being directed to step outside.

“Can I put pants on first?” he asks the federal agents in the video.

“Sir, we gotta clear the house,” one agent responds.

Another adds, “We’re gonna clear the house, and as soon as we clear the house we’ll get you talking to your lawyer and we’ll get some pants on, OK?”

“Can I put pants on first?” Bodycam footage of federal raid on Jeffrey Clark, the environmental lawyer Trump wanted to head the Justice Department to help him overturn the election. pic.twitter.com/Fvbg9jWjEr — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 8, 2022

Agents offered to let Clark stand behind his car so that his neighbors couldn’t see him in his undergarments. He asked if he could wait in the garage, but they said no.

Moral of the story: Get dressed before you answer the damn door. Oh, and never attempt a coup d’etat.

Following the raid, Clark whined to Fox News that “12 agents and two Fairfax County police officers went into my house, searched it for three and a half hours and took all of the electronics from my house!”

According to a police report obtained by CNN, the raid was part of an “ongoing fraud investigation” during Clark’s time at the Justice Department, including his alleged attempts to push Trump’s baseless narrative of massive voter fraud and pressure state legislatures to reject election results and declare Trump as the victor instead of Joe Biden.

