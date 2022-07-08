You can’t unsee this image of Jeffrey Clark standing in his panties while the FBI raids his home

One day, you’re about to be installed as the Head of the United States Department of Justice by Donald Trump, and the next you’re standing in your driveway in your underpants while authorities execute a search warrant on your home.
At least, that’s what happens if you’re Jeffrey Clark.
The 55-year-old’s Virginia home was raided last month, one day before several former top DOJ officials testified to the January 6 Committee about his alleged involvement in Trump’s failed plot to overturn the 2020 election results.
Bodycam footage from that early morning raid was just released and it shows the disgraced environmental lawyer answering the door in his underwear and being directed to step outside.
“Can I put pants on first?” he asks the federal agents in the video.
“Sir, we gotta clear the house,” one agent responds.
Another adds, “We’re gonna clear the house, and as soon as we clear the house we’ll get you talking to your lawyer and we’ll get some pants on, OK?”
“Can I put pants on first?” Bodycam footage of federal raid on Jeffrey Clark, the environmental lawyer Trump wanted to head the Justice Department to help him overturn the election. pic.twitter.com/Fvbg9jWjEr
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 8, 2022
Agents offered to let Clark stand behind his car so that his neighbors couldn’t see him in his undergarments. He asked if he could wait in the garage, but they said no.
Moral of the story: Get dressed before you answer the damn door. Oh, and never attempt a coup d’etat.
Following the raid, Clark whined to Fox News that “12 agents and two Fairfax County police officers went into my house, searched it for three and a half hours and took all of the electronics from my house!”
According to a police report obtained by CNN, the raid was part of an “ongoing fraud investigation” during Clark’s time at the Justice Department, including his alleged attempts to push Trump’s baseless narrative of massive voter fraud and pressure state legislatures to reject election results and declare Trump as the victor instead of Joe Biden.
Now, some tweets…
“Yes Mr. Trump, of course I’ll stand on my driveway in my underwear for you.” – Jeffrey Clark
photo from @ZcohenCNN pic.twitter.com/Mchl2UohRL
— Hoodlum ?? (@NotHoodlum) July 7, 2022
Jeffrey Clark: can I put pants on first?
The law: pic.twitter.com/XxEzfEnj01
— ALT-immigration Puck Futin ???????? (@ALT_uscis) July 8, 2022
Jeffrey Clark is having a bad day! ?
— ???Dev’s Isle??? Ride the Blue Wave ???? (@islandgirlyme) July 7, 2022
They will soon make Jeffrey Clark one of their Ultra MAGA superheroes. pic.twitter.com/YOut7kJGc0
— Robert Johnson (@Rob184rob) July 8, 2022
Jeffrey Clark in his underwear having his house searched by the FBI. No joke, the FBI has an electronics sniffing dog named Browser ??? pic.twitter.com/lDfQnRBvVB
— David Diego (@DiegoDarwin2021) July 7, 2022
I feel like we're not talking enough about Jeffrey Clark's house being raided and him handcuffed in his underwear in his driveway
— Artist formerly known as Deven Nunez Cow (@EmmReef) July 8, 2022
.@jeffclarkus wanted to be Trump's 5th US Attorney General to allegedly help him overthrow our democracy but he got this treatment & a "fellowship" w/ @amrenewctr instead: pic.twitter.com/h9ux9hRw3t
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) July 8, 2022
Now I understand why he was so emphatic about letting it be publicly known he was arrested “in his pj’s”…. because that looks a lot like a man who was arrested in his underwear.
— Shana Larsen (@slarsen988) July 8, 2022
this is what’s called being ‘caught with your pants 🩲 down’
— 😎Jan 🌻🐝 (@sunshine_jan) July 8, 2022
Here is a photo of Jeffrey Clark – handcuffed and standing in the driveway pantless – as his house was being raided by authorities.
I can't think of a single picture that better illustrates the cautionary tale of what happens when you blindly follow Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/jsc5OCKoed
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) July 7, 2022
6 Comments
abfab
Um, people, repubs in Virginia, hear ye, hear ye! Try putting on your pants before opening the door. It’s an easy thing to do unless your hands are all messy with your vaseline intensive care lotion.
Mr. Stadnick
This is why his mother told him to always wear clean underpants!
abfab
I’ve been a very bad boy. ”I only hire the best people”. This shlub is not the best people.
Kangol2
What a pathetic traitor and creepy goon enabler of Don the Con. Roust all of these treasonous thugs out of their comfy beds, put them on trial, and convict them for participating in the attempted coup. If the low level shock troops can be tried and convicted, as hundreds already have, then do so with monsters like this Clark thing.
Or, as the Don the Con cult loves to chant: Lock him up, lock him up!
ZzBomb
The walls are indeed closing in around these traitors. Should happen faster, but the fact it’s happening is making me giddy with glee.
fredk3
mercifully he is wearing that potato sack of a shirt … just imagine if he wasn’t!