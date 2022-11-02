Carl Nassib makes “hardcore” confession, but the clues have been hiding in plain sight

We’re learning more about Carl Nassib every day.

The 29-year-old pro athlete became the first active NFL player to come out last year after speaking his truth in an Instagram video. Now he’s speaking a different sort of truth: Nassib is a “hardcore, card-carrying Swiftie.”

Nassib’s Swiftie cred runs so deep, he recently chatted with Interview Magazine exclusively about Taylor Swift and his longtime connection to her music, which started when he was in high school.

The first album of hers he heard was 2010’s Speak Now, and it was love at first listen. So he went to the Speak Now tour, naturally… and then the Red tour… and then the Reputation tour. It’s unclear why he missed the 1989 tour, but we’re going to give him the benefit of the doubt and not report it to the Swiftie Board of Directors.

As for Swift’s much-discussed new album, Midnights, Nassib’s review is in and he says it’s “perfection.”

“I think she just hit the nail on the head. It’s the perfect amount of pop,” he said, adding that, “I wasn’t expecting full pop, but I wasn’t expecting it to be slow, either. Somewhere in the middle, and I think she hit the nail on the head.”

Picking a favorite song proved to be too much of a Sophie’s choice, so Nassib named his top three — “Midnight Rain” is his most-played track, but he also loves “Karma” and “Maroon.”

Naming his top album proved similarly challenging, though he ultimately landed on Folklore, Swift’s eighth studio album released in 2020 that ventured away from high-energy pop and into mellow, indie-inspired territory.

“I listen to her all day, every day. I can’t remember the last day of my life where I didn’t listen to her. It’s every morning on the way to work. Every workout that I do on my own. Yeah, she’s my favorite artist of all time,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker said of his relationship to her music.

And while the cat’s certainly out of the bag, eagle-eyed fans have been noticing Nasib’s Swiftie status for a while now.

There was, of course, this Instagram story admitting “The grip this chick has on me is relentless,” posted the day Swift announced her latest album:

And this 2018 photo bomb of an elated-looking Nassib at Swift’s Redemption tour:

My girlfriend went through photos of us at Taylor Swift and spotted an excited Carl Nassib in one of them ? pic.twitter.com/r2bhHUb6tS — Jonathan Peterlin (@JPeterlin) August 11, 2018

But Nassib’s first public mention of his #1 artist came from an unlikely source: A 2018 episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns in which he explains the concept of compound interest.

“I don’t spend money on stupid sh*t,” he said at the time, emphasizing the importance of saving. “I met Taylor Swift, and before the concert I was like, ‘I need to buy a Rollie [Rolex Watch]’ so she knows I got it. And I didn’t because of this.”

We can only imagine the self discipline that required.

The moment comes at the 1:10 mark:

Even back then, if you knew, you knew: