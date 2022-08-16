Out NFL player Carl Nassib just made another huge advancement for LGBTQ athletes

Great news! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly picked up Carl Nassib on a one-year contract.
Defensive end Nassib, 29, made history when he came out in June 2021, becoming the first active player in the NFL to reveal they were gay. At the time, he played with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders let him go in March. There’s no suggestion this had anything to do with Nassib’s sexuality. The team was nothing but supportive when he made his announcement.
Now a free agent, many have wondered if another team would pick up Nassib. It’s now been confirmed that he will rejoin the Buccaneers, playing alongside the likes of Tom Brady.
Nassib played with the team for two seasons in 2018-2019. Before this, he was with the Cleveland Browns (2016-17).
He is already familiar with Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who served as defensive coordinator during Nassib’s final season in Tampa.
The news was first broken by Adam Schefter of ESPN, quoting an unnamed source. The NFL’s official Twitter account appears to have confirmed the news by retweeting it.
Buccaneers signing DE Carl Nassib. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/OYBhwuW9oU
— NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2022
Outsports editor Cyd Zeigler called the announcement, “Absolutely huge. Nassib being signed by the Bucs AFTER coming out sends a powerful message: The NFL can and will accept gay players. And that includes teams like the Bucs in Super Bowl contention.”
Absolutely huge.
Nassib being signed by the Bucs AFTER coming out sends a powerful message: The NFL can and will accept gay players.
And that includes teams like the Bucs in Super Bowl contention.
Huge. Huge. Huge.https://t.co/rqdOpKUfSi
— Cyd Zeigler (@CydZeigler) August 15, 2022
Nassib has yet to publicly comment on the news.
Carl Nassib on coming out
Last month Nassib talked to GMA about coming out. He said he had agonized for 15 years about telling people beyond his immediate friends and family.
“I wanted to do it publicly because I wanted to stay ahead of the narrative. I just wanted to own the story and make sure I did it on my own terms. One of my biggest fears was that I would only be remembered for being gay. I just really wanted to show it really doesn’t matter, your sexual orientation.”
Ronbo
This guy is a hero.
miller2900
I’m a 65-year-old man that came out at 25-years old a gazillion years ago back in the early 80’s. I worked in corporate America and didn’t act any different afterwards. I was dam good at what I did for the company and had great co-workers around me. I realize not everyone has or had those conditions to “come out” in. Fortunately for me as the oldest of four kids growing up in the 60’s & 70’s, I came from a family that didn’t take BS from anyone! As long as we kept our homes clean and respectful AND did our jobs to the best of our ability, we learned to be dam confident about ourselves. I know not everyone comes from that kind of background. I had hoped that by know so much of the “gay issues” spewed by “others” would have been a “non-starter” in any society discussions. However, as long as we continue to have self-serving politicians AND individuals that are afraid of their own sexual identity (straight, gay, or otherwise) that they need to “deflect” onto others, we will not move forward fast enough to where nobody should give a dam what others do in the privacy of their own home… or even wear out in public as long as one doesn’t have their privates hanging out to scare kids or create problems for parents not yet ready to have the “birds & bees” conversation with their kids. Kids need to be kids first. I’ve covered a lot of ground here but it’s all connected. I hope that within the next 10-years (if self-serving world leaders don’t blow us all up) that in the United States we finally stop treating sex as something to hide.
Jim
Good for the Buccaneers. There’s been a lot of talk now some action.
Fahd
Just love what Carl Nassib has done! And good on the mainstream sports media for not treating him like “the only gay in the village”. I wish Nassib every success, and even though I’m sick and tired of that Tom Brady winning everything and being so “perfect” and getting away with all kinds of stuff cuz he has such a pretty face, etc., when possible, I am going to be watching the Buccaneers this season to root for Nassib. Some unsolicited advice: reexamine your politics if you want to be a true role model.
Diplomat
Great message and great guy. But it makes sense the Bucs would want him back after they found out he was gay. I mean, who wouldn’t wanna Buc with that?
Cam
When you’ve already used this screename to defend bigots and attack the LGBTQ community it’s silly for you to try to rehab it by posting things like this. Probably better for you to dip into your bag of multiple screenames and try another.
Your trolling = sad and weak.
Diplomat
The misinformed rabbid barking chihuahua once again humping ankles. Get lost, twerp.
Cam
This is great, an out of the closet NFL player. And if you want to chat with the Buccs store to find out when they’re going to be getting Nassib jerseys. Here is the site and they have a “Chat with us” button on the lower right.
https:// shop.buccaneers. com/customer-help-desk/hd-1
(I added spaces because Queerty screens out links.
Jon in Canada
It’s great to see the NFL progressing, especially with the signing of an out player, but a word of caution; Nassib is a homocon and supports the Republican party (yes, he has mentioned this himself). So again, kudos for the progress, it’s just a shame it’s someone who supports an anti-gay political ideology.
johncp56
I like the Raiders thought they were the team, why so close after he came out they ended his contract,! what a cream dream if i were in his world i would love a date, soft and tough men what a handsome combo,