Out NFL player Carl Nassib just made another huge advancement for LGBTQ athletes

Great news! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly picked up Carl Nassib on a one-year contract.

Defensive end Nassib, 29, made history when he came out in June 2021, becoming the first active player in the NFL to reveal they were gay. At the time, he played with the Las Vegas Raiders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Nassib (@carlnassib)



The Raiders let him go in March. There’s no suggestion this had anything to do with Nassib’s sexuality. The team was nothing but supportive when he made his announcement.

Related: Carl Nassib’s football team just did something beautiful

Now a free agent, many have wondered if another team would pick up Nassib. It’s now been confirmed that he will rejoin the Buccaneers, playing alongside the likes of Tom Brady.

Nassib played with the team for two seasons in 2018-2019. Before this, he was with the Cleveland Browns (2016-17).

He is already familiar with Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who served as defensive coordinator during Nassib’s final season in Tampa.

The news was first broken by Adam Schefter of ESPN, quoting an unnamed source. The NFL’s official Twitter account appears to have confirmed the news by retweeting it.

Outsports editor Cyd Zeigler called the announcement, “Absolutely huge. Nassib being signed by the Bucs AFTER coming out sends a powerful message: The NFL can and will accept gay players. And that includes teams like the Bucs in Super Bowl contention.”

Absolutely huge. Nassib being signed by the Bucs AFTER coming out sends a powerful message: The NFL can and will accept gay players. And that includes teams like the Bucs in Super Bowl contention. Huge. Huge. Huge.https://t.co/rqdOpKUfSi — Cyd Zeigler (@CydZeigler) August 15, 2022

Nassib has yet to publicly comment on the news.

Carl Nassib on coming out

Last month Nassib talked to GMA about coming out. He said he had agonized for 15 years about telling people beyond his immediate friends and family.

“I wanted to do it publicly because I wanted to stay ahead of the narrative. I just wanted to own the story and make sure I did it on my own terms. One of my biggest fears was that I would only be remembered for being gay. I just really wanted to show it really doesn’t matter, your sexual orientation.”