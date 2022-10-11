Carly Rae Jepsen and Rufus Wainwright serve ‘gays in space’ in new disco-dazzling music video

Canadian princess of pop and famed wielder of swords Carly Rae Jepsen is just over a week away from her new The Loneliest Time album release. Thankfully, the generous star decided to feed the fans well one more time before the drop.

In her new music video for titular track, Carly dances through an old film spectacle on the rooftops with duet partner Rufus Wainwright.

The two then take their lonely hearts up to the prance among the stars, with a cute little A Trip to the Moon reference for good measure.

Serving up a galactic Fred and Ginger on the moon to a bouncy disco beat — complete with the occasional laser trill — this duo gives exactly as much gay energy as the pairing warrants. The chrome-clad backup dancers and drag queen they brought along certainly assist with that!

The track is an upbeat, celebratory sounding jam with the most mournful little lyrics. Apparently, this dichotomy is what made Carly tap Rufus for the song in the first place.

“No one gets happy/sad like Rufus. I thought, ‘he needs to be on this track,'” she writes in an Instagram post. “So I did what any normal person would do and I ever so politely stalked him.”

Her hard stalking work paid off for the rest of us!

Let this duo lead you through “The Loneliest Time”: