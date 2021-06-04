In case anyone forgot, Andrew Giuliani reminds everyone that he’s not very smart

Despite proudly refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, even after his father nearly died from the virus last year, Republican gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Giuliani has been holding indoor campaign events in violation of New York’s public health restrictions because, well, of course he has.

Giuliani has been posting all sorts of photos of himself indoors, maskless, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with employees at bagel shops, diners, and pizzerias as he campaigns around upstate New York.

Thank you everyone at "The Diner" in Chemung County Great Food & Great Hospitality

— Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 30, 2021

He also posted a video of himself, face uncovered, inside a pizzeria blabbing to reporters less than six feet away.



How many of you Great New Yorkers are going to stand and fight with me to take this Great State back?!

— Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 25, 2021

The 35-year-old claimed during his campaign announcement last month that he doesn’t need to be vaccinated for coronavirus because he already caught the virus last November.

“I understand people want to make a big deal that I haven’t gotten vaccinated and still attending events, but I have the antibodies,” he said.

The CDC recommends people get vaccinated even if they’ve had COVID-19, unless they were treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, in which case they should wait 90 days.

According to its website:

You should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. Learn more about why getting vaccinated is a safer way to build protection than getting infected.

But all that science stuff doesn’t interest Giuliani, who believes his own unscientific version of the facts is much more accurate.

“I’m following the science on this and the science shows that having the antibodies is enough not just for me but for all New Yorkers around me as well,” he falsely stated. “I rather listen to the science than some bureaucrats in Albany.”

It was great meeting Lewis of #CuginosPizzeria in Rensselaer NY

It was great meeting Lewis of #CuginosPizzeria in Rensselaer NY

He set up a great fundraiser for the SR's to have the graduation they deserve 2 Great #NYGiants tix still avail Contact #Cuginos for info lets raise as much $ as we can 4 the #RensselaerRams — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 22, 2021

And it’s not just campaign stops at rural restaurants where Giuliani is showing up without a mask, endangering both himself and others.

He recently released a campaign video where he is seen strutting out of the Times Square subway station without any sort of face covering, despite emergency health rules that say public transit is one of the few places where masks should be worn at all times regardless of whether a person is vaccinated.

I know who we are, what we can be and where we need to go! Time for a change

— Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 25, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.