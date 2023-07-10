Casey DeSantis has been declared “America’s Karen” & we’ve never heard a more fitting nickname

Casey DeSantis is removing all doubt that her husband is the only virulent homophobe in the family. Last week, she released an ad filled with anti-gay tropes and grossly misrepresented footage from a New York City Pride event.
Her efforts are placing her right in the middle of the Republican presidential race, in which her hubby, Ron “Don’t Say” DeSantis, is struggling mightily.
Over the weekend, an ex-GOP lawmaker from Florida appeared on MSNBC and called Casey DeSantis “America’s Karen.” He went on to extol her communication skills; but pointed out the big problem: she’s selling the same odious message as her husband.
“If all she’s doing is amplifying the wrong message, she’s actually clarifying Ron DeSantis’ weaknesses,” said David Jolly. “It doesn’t matter if it’s presented in heels or boots, the DeSantis doctrine’s a losing one.”
The so-called DeSantis doctrine, framed around the issue of “parental rights,” is mostly about attacking LGBTQ+ people.
The Florida governor has barred discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity across all grade levels, banned gender-affirming care for minors, championed a transgender sports ban and signed a law making it a criminal offense for trans people to use public restrooms that coincide with their gender identity.
For good measure, DeSantis also signed an anti-drag law, which chilled Pride celebrations throughout the Sunshine State.
Despite mounting evidence that demonizing LGBTQ+ people isn’t a successful campaign message–new polls show DeSantis falling even further behind Donald Trump–DeSantis and his wife are doubling down.
Casey’s ad features a little girl with leather pups, and the aforementioned chant from NYC’s Drag March. Attendees were sarcastically chanting “We’re here, we’re queer, and we’re coming for your children” in response to the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric accusing LGBTQ+ people of “grooming” children for abuse.
Unsurprisingly, many on the right, including Casey, missed the point.
The former news anchor may be more presentable than her husband, but she traffics in the same kind of unhinged homophobia.
Casey’s ad was released days following her husband’s utterly bizarre anti-gay spot, which was packed with homoerotic images.
The DeSantis campaign is trying to paint Trump as pro-LGBTQ+, pointing to his previous ambivalence about these issues, such as when he said Caitlyn Jenner could “use any bathroom she wanted” at Trump Tower.
This week, the governor’s supporters unveiled a new “attack ad” against Trump in Iowa, once again trying to paint him as a champion of LGBTQ+ equality.
Of course, the notion that Trump is pro-LGBTQ+ is ridiculous, considering his administration’s widespread dismantling of LGBTQ+ protections and hard-line stance against trans rights. DeSantis is seemingly trying to prove he’s even more hateful than Trump. DeSantis’ animus towards LGBTQ+ people probably even makes Mike Pence blush.
Casey, however, doesn’t seem concerned with softening her husband’s grotesque image… on any issue. Her ad also features broadsides against critical race theory, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and all sorts of other ginned up cultural issues.
“Freedom guaranteed,” her ad says… unless you are LGBTQ+ or have an LGBTQ+ child, of course.
One DeSantis staffer recently described Casey as “even more paranoid” than Ron. So far, she’s living up to that billing.
Scroll down to see more people who are unimpressed with “America’s Karen” and her efforts to stir up hate…
dbmcvey
Really though, the Republican Party is the party of Karens.
Jeremiah
I think I liked the “Tacky Onassis” moniker even better than Karen
Matthewnow
EVITA! EVITA! Dumb K*nt!!
Den
The republican party is truly a mess. They have nothing to offer but lies, hatred, whining and fear. It is no wonder they are trying so hard to disenfranchise voters; there’s no other way for them to win elections without fraud and gerrymandering!
DeSantis is not stupid, though Casey might be since right wingers don’t like women who are their equals. But he certainly seems incredibly inept. Good thing, as he wears his fascism like a badge of courage. The only Republican candidate who seems sane is Christie and he does not have any chance at all of getting the nomination.
I just hope the DNC plays their cards right and hammers the media with the accomplishments of the Biden administration which are many. There is always the chance that Republican fraud can get an electoral college win even though Trump obviously cannot win the popular vote (as he never has).
ShaverC
Den, You’re right. I love how Biden amassed a great wealth despite never making more than $200,000 a year. Hunter is a fantastic first son, honorable and dignified and making millions from China because he’s so important in his own right. Not to mention Joe is as sharp as a tack and never falls.
dbmcvey
so Shaves, funny that you seem to know all this seeing as how the Republicans, after years of digging haven’t been able to prove anything.
And as far as dull tacks go, it’s not like Trump and DeSantis are gleaming examples.
ShaverC
dbmcvey, I don’t think anything will stick to any greasy politician, they’re too slippery, and I’m talking about both sides. Nothing sticks to Trump either, remember? But to stick your head in the ground and say “It’s not true” just because the person is on “your” preferred side isn’t a good approach either.
cc423
ShaverC One big difference… Biden doesn’t want to erase you from society and does not support fascist hate mongers like atheism Proud Boyd and Moms For Liberty.
ShaverC
cc432, Biden couldn’t care less about you. he doesn’t know you. His stories about his father telling him, in the 1950’s that men kissing = they just love each other is BS.
DBMC
Hunter Biden is not a politician, but a Trump appointed Republican investigator went after him for years and found only 2 late tax payments and lying on a gun application. I don’t care what you think, it’s what you can prove, and until there is any proof of your claims you’re just another conspiracy kook.
DBMC
Also, Shaver, you are pushing a political party and ideology on a gay website that wants to take away our rights, and sometimes calls for our elimination so the current President who completely changed our history by coming out in favor of gay marriage when he really didn’t have to is going to hold more with most of the people here than your unproven accusations.
Mack
“EVITA OF THE EVERGLADES”. I like this title. Even America’s Karen is good. One thing for damn sure, there is a lot of hatred in the Republican Party.
mildredspierce
When her dipshit husband loses she’ll have to do her own hair and makeup again. I’m sure by then she’ll be as ancient and weatherbeaten as MTG.
abfab
She dresses and acts just like that Tropicana Lady. And she lives in a swamp….Florida.
abfab
Doesn’t she live on the Redneck Riviera? Destin is the HOTBED of nasty rebuplican-coastal sun-and -funners outpost..’GET OFFA MY BEACH’. A dreadful bunch.
still_onthemark
Where’s our crazy pal DeCranberry? He’s DeCheerleader for DeSantis here.
Stefano
Speekng of Karen…what about the Muslim-majority city council of Hamtramck, Michigan? Isn’t it ironic? I wonder who has priority with you? Muslims or gays? Ha ha ha
DBMC
Yes, they are terrible and wrong. We don’t want any theocracies. They’re all bad.