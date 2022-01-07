Catholic Church is like, soo sorry priest said being gay is worse than being “possessed”

You can really feel the remorse from the Catholic Church of Malta after one of its priests said being gay is worse than being “possessed.”
Father David Muscat made the comparison in a Facebook post. His comments drew immediate backlash in the European island nation.
The archdiocese of Malta put out a statement announcing they’d issued Muscat a formal warning, and instructed him to stop disparaging the LGBTQ community.
In a televised homily, Archbishop Charles Scicluna apologized in the name of the Church.
“I want to apologize on behalf of the Church to all those who were hurt by these harsh words, and their mothers and fathers who also feel betrayed by the church they love,” the archbishop said.
Muscat, for his part, has not apologized. His comments were removed after numerous complaints were filed with Facebook.
Local activists, including Malta’s Inclusivity Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, are calling on police to take action against Muscat for inciting hate speech.
In the past, Muscat has also expressed anti-migrant rhetoric, and praised convicted Nazi sympathizer Normal Lowell. Muscat said Lowell had “sowed a seed that will bear fruit in the future.”
If Muscat was able to maintain his position in the church after that, we can’t imagine his homophobia will cause him much trouble.
8 Comments
rangerwilcox
worse than being “possessed” is the church lying and inciting hate.
drmiller
Okay, seriously, we need to stop giving these idiots attention. The man believes being “possessed” is real; it’s not. That isn’t a thing. That doesn’t exist. And we let idiots like this offend us? We should all be laughing at him, but instead, we are “hurt” by his comments. What a joke. Anyone who genuinely believes in religion has instantly lost credibility on this topic, and shouldn’t be taken seriously when they make comments like these. WHO CARES.
revjimbrooking
Begs the question……How many priests are possessed?
CraigBoden
I think the real question is…How many Catholic priests are repressed?
A conservative estimate from a reliable source (former Monsignor who lived in the Vatican for five years and also travelled the world extensively as a Papal diplomat) was that at least 50% of Catholic clergy are gay, including the former pope.
Jim
OMG a priest saying former pope Benedict is worse than being possessed!!!
Interesting
Brian
The logic here is that being gay (a thing that is real) is worse than being possessed (an imaginary thing that he made up). It’s like saying that gay people are worse than unicorns and gnomes. It’s nonsense. He’s just a very, very stupid man.
Mr. Stadnick
The church is terrorist organization and has been. They have tortured and killed with “god” on their side.
Fahd
I’m actually impressed that his superiors apologized in the name of the Church. This is progress and shows that the Maltese catholic church is committed to the values of the European Union.
One rogue priest saying BS, like any individual, can’t be completely controlled, especially if he doesn’t care how lousy his working conditions wind up being.
There are bigger fish to fry.