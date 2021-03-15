The Catholic Church is trending and you know that can’t be good for the gays

The Vatican issued a decree Monday stating the Catholic Church will not bless same-sex unions as God “cannot bless sin.” What a shocker.
The move caused both the Catholic Church and the Vatican to trend on Twitter, which can almost certainly never be a great sign.
Pope Frances stamped his approval on the two-page explanation put out by the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.
The document explains that while the church can welcome and bless gay people, it draws the line at healthy, committed relationships. God bless.
Those unions, it argues, are not part of God’s plan and are most certainly not part of the institution of marriage.
God “does not and cannot bless sin: He blesses sinful man, so that he may recognize that he is part of his plan of love and allow himself to be changed by him,” it said.
LGBTQ Catholics were understandably a bit disheartened by the move. And many plan to simply ignore it.
“Catholic people recognize the holiness of the love between committed same-sex couples and recognize this love as divinely inspired and divinely supported and thus meets the standard to be blessed,” Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry said in a statement.
Pope Francis has previously stated he supports gay couples having legal protections in same-sex unions, though that statement, which appeared during a 2019 interview with Mexican broadcaster Televisa, was initially supressed by the Vatican.
Francis told Televisa: “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God.”
“You can’t kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for [being gay],” he also said. “What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”
The new decree appears to be in response to the German church, whose consultative assembly is being pressured to consider allowing clergy the ability to bless same-sex couples.
“It seems to be the Vatican’s response to some German bishops who had mentioned this possibility, in the run up to their country’s synod, as a way of reaching out to LGBTQ people,” Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit and LGBTQ advocate, said.
So to sum it up — the Catholic Church is homophobic. In related news, the Pope is Catholic.
7 Comments
James (controversial2019)
I thought Man was made in God’s image?
And Man, as government/presidents/prime ministers, is legalising same-sex marriages.
Thus God must be legalising same-sex marriage.
Thus God must approve of same-sex relationships and marriage.
Argument over.
jaimedance3
OK, The Vatican Said That Gay People Must Be Treated With Dignity & Respect But Ah Forget About Their Equal Rights That They Are Entitled To?? Can You Say I Am So Over This Hypocritical Two Faced BULLSHIT! That’s One Reason I Will NEVER Go Back To A Church That Says One Thing & Then 5 Seconds Later Do A Total 180 On Other Things That Are Just As Important! I Know God Created Me & Where I Am Going Since I’ve ALREADY Been There & Back In 2002 But I’ll Be Damned If I Will Ever Listen To A Catholic Church Who Are & Was Always So Hypocritical & Two Faced!! & For Them To Say God Can’t Bless Sin ~ Then You Tell Them To Go To God Personally & Ask Him Just Why In The Hell Did He Create Us In The First Damn Place!
ScottOnEarth
Who gives one flying f**k about the Catholic church? They are the antithesis of what God is supposed to be about…..especially given their deep history of predation and related mass cover-ups, not to mention their unending condemnation and judgement of all humans. This religious is archaic, useless and quickly-dying.
Fahd
More “love the sinner, hate the sin” — Go to hel*!. Instead of a robust church leading in the spread of love and goodness, we have a decrepit institution that provides cover for the actively anti-gay government in Poland and other renegade EU countries, where they want to accept the West’s money but aren’t ready to embrace “European values”. On many progressive topics, Francis typically gives hope, but then pulls back when push comes to shove. Shame on him for permitting the hypocritical bureaucrats under his oversight to make life more dangerous and difficult for a significant portion of his flock. Medieval cr*p!
Evji108
A failed irrelevant religion, Christianity is a religion of guilt, blame, self-chastisement, exclusion, anger, pedophilia, historic violence and hypocrisy, all in the name of Christ. The whole Catholic church is a giant SIN wrapped up in false piety and robes. I pity the people who allow themselves to be defined by their deluded false teachings.
WSnyder
Leviticus 11:9-12
9 These shall ye eat of all that are in the waters: whatsoever hath fins and scales in the waters, in the seas, and in the rivers, them shall ye eat.
10 And all that have not fins and scales in the seas, and in the rivers, of all that move in the waters, and of any living thing which is in the waters, they shall be an abomination unto you:
11 They shall be even an abomination unto you; ye shall not eat of their flesh, but ye shall have their carcases in abomination.
12 Whatsoever hath no fins nor scales in the waters, that shall be an abomination unto you.
YET, I don’t see protests made by the Church outside Red Lobster or condemnations against any business or restaurants that serve shellfish. Shouldn’t the Church excommunicate Chefs who prepare such seafood? Do strict church goers confess to their Priests after they went to a Clam Bake? Say a couple hundred Hail Marys?
Leviticus is the most often touted part of scriptures used against homosexuality, yet the Church and many of their followers seem to cherry pick what parts they seem devout to and what parts they seem to ignore completely.
Matthew 23 tells about Christ’s lesson on hypocrites, and I’d say these same people who cling to Leviticus so tightly need to review Matthew a little more.
missvamp
& here i thought pope francis was a good guy. just goes to show you organized religion is bs.