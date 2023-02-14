Celebrate love with these gay Valentine’s Day cards inspired by pop culture

Valentine’s Day is a special time to show your partner that you care. And if you’re looking for something more creative than the usual store-bought cards, we think your gay valentines should be inspired by queer pop culture!

We’ve turned some of our favorite moments in film, TV, and music into unique, LGBTQ+-friendly Valentine’s cards that are sure to make your special someone swoon.

P.S. If you’re still looking for Valentine’s gifts, we’ve got you covered there, too!

Now let’s get into the gay Valentine’s!

Pedro Pascal helps fulfill your Valentine’s Day fantasies

Jinkx Monsoon is all about the subtle art of innuendo

Valentine’s Day? More like Valentina Day!

Saucy Santana wants you to have a…well…saucy day

Meg Stalter says, “Hi, gay!” on this special day of love

The Heartstopper boys add a sweet moment to our gay Valentine’s cards

Maybe you’ve got a secret White Lotus relationship?

Dove Cameron would definitely be a better boyfriend than him

Michelle Yeoh shares her love with and without hotdog fingers

My heart? I think you mean Mo Heart!

Sam Smith and Kim Petras want you to get hot at the body shop

You don’t need Rob Anderson’s Gay Science to prove your love

If you’re single or feeling petty, Miley’s got you covered

Or maybe anti-love Wednesday is more your vibe

What are you waiting for? Share your favorite gay Valentine’s cards!

With these gay Valentine’s cards inspired by pop culture, you can show the special someone (two, or three) in your life how much they mean to you. Whether it’s an iconic movie line, your favorite queer celeb, or an inside joke between you and that special someone, we hope you found something that resonates with you this Valentine’s Day!

So go ahead, pick out your favorite card, put on some love songs, and express all the love in your heart for your partner—they will definitely appreciate it.

Take it from The Old Gays, you can never be too young or old to express your love to the special people in your life.