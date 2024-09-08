Celebrate Star Trek Day with these #GayTrekkie posts from the final frontier

Attention, Starfleet—September 8 is Star Trek Day, an anniversary of the day in 1966 that the Star Trek pilot episode, “The Man Trap,” premiered on NBC. “On that day, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance, and hope,” the official Star Trek website explains.

And the franchise’s sexual and gender diversity has gone supernova recently, ever since the big-screen Star Trek Beyond established that John Cho’s version of Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu was in a relationship with a man.

Since then, the TV show Star Trek: Discovery gave us queer characters (Anthony Rapp’s Paul Stamets, Wilson Cruz’s Hugh Culver, and Tig Notaro’s Jett Reno) and trans and nonbinary characters (Ian Alexander’s Gray Tal and Blu del Barrio’s Adira Tal). And the TV show Star Trek: Picard paired Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd’s Raffi Musiker in a romantic relationship.

The Star Trek universe’s sexual and gender diversity is being championed off screen, too. The Memory Alpha wiki has incorporated the Progress Pride Flag into its permanent logo to “ensure that our community continues to be as welcomed as possible and reflects the bigger reality out there… whether it involve Ferengi or not.”

In honor of this year’s Star Trek Day, the streaming platform Paramount+ will offer the series premieres of nearly a dozen Star Trek series for free until Friday, September 13, Deadline reports. And you can be sure LGBTQ fans—including those who posted the #GayTrekkie posts below—will be giving the Vulcan salute as their love for the franchise lives long and prospers.