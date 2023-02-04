Celebrate the highs and lows of LGBTQ+ love with Queerty’s Valentine’s Day playlist

Love is in the air, stuffed bears holding hearts are flooding store aisles, and couples are heatedly debating what pics to dump on Instagram soon. It must be February!

Valentine’s time has always been a little different for us, of course; not be allowed to love out loud, not knowing if your crush is playing for your team, or having no one like you for 100 square miles can all complicate the lovey-dovey season. Honestly, shout out to the aromantics side-stepping the whole affair!

As complex as it all is, it all boils down to the same love of love. Romantic or platonic, requited or unrequited, gay or lesbian or queer or miscellaneous, someone out there has felt what you’re feeling. Lucky for us, a few of them have even put it to music.

So whether this holiday is coming up roses or is more like a Singles Awareness Day, we’ve got you covered.

Here are a few picks from our LGBTQ+ Valentine’s Day playlist!

“Angel Baby” by Troye Sivan

“Angel Baby” lives as an exemplary romance-soaked pop ballad complete with writhing, half-naked folks in the video and a jockstrapped single cover. Sivan repped it as a “gushy juicy doting adoring power bottom gay ballad”, and boy did it deliver.

“Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy” by Queen

Freddie Mercury was many things: a bisexual pioneer, a bombastic stadium-filling performer, and a good old-fashioned lover boy. Very good, allegedly. If you’re the kind of person who wants a little less conversation and a lot more action, this is the jam for you.

“Honey” by Kehlani

There’s nothing like a sugary sweet tune that delivers crush vibes from a specifically queer viewpoint. As emotionally complex as nonbinary finery Kehlani gets sometimes, this is flat-out loveliness on a platter.

“Party of One” by Brandi Carlile

The romantic arc, the pathos, the yearning… Brandi Carlile might actually be too powerful. If you’re needing a little hope this Valentine’s Day, “Party of One” offers salve to a hurting heart.

“Baby Boy” by Kevin Abstract

Here, Kevin Abstract gives that Sufjan-ian talent of keeping us guessing whether he’s writing about God or a relationship. Either way, something’s missing, but also right on the tip of rediscovery; a match for anyone just feeling a little lost this hearts-and-crafts season.

Check out our full selection of LGBTQ Valentine’s Day Tunes, sure to mend a broken heart or make a full heart sing even louder: