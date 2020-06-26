Celebrating 5 Years of marriage equality: 10 film romances to set your heart aflame

Bowing to social distancing, and in celebration of Equality Day–that is, the anniversary of the day the Supreme Court brought marriage equality to all 50 states–we’ve put together a list of some of our favorite gay romances.

From heartwarming to hot and heavy, these flicks make us fall in love with falling in love (or at least in lust).

Grab the remote, pour a big glass of romantic French red, and enjoy the anniversary of freedom some of us thought we’d never achieve.