Celebrating Kevin McHale’s birthday–and his bare beach bum

Join us in wishing a happy belated birthday to American Horror Stories star and Glee alum Kevin McHale, who turned 34 yesterday.

He’s a singer, a dancer, an actor, and, as we saw yesterday, an occasional thirst trap philanthropist. In truly generous fashion, Kevin gave the world a gift for his birthday: a shot of his beachy peach appropriately captioned, “B’day booty.”

In celebration of his big day, Pride, and general summer fun, let’s take a trip down some of our favorite sun-soaked McHale moments:

Okay, that last one might not be at the beach, but who’s complaining?

Now, for a little extra Kevin McHale goodness, check out fan-worthy video with Johnny Sibilly for his slow jam “James Dean”: