Celebrate Taron Egerton’s birthday by perusing his beautiful body — of work, we mean!

Welsh crush-generator Taron Egerton has been a subject of queer interest for years. His “straight but not narrow” attitude, affinity for gay clubs, and general leading man looks have earned the actor a solid place in good gay graces.

In celebration of his birthday, it’s only right that we take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of his finest roles.

After making it big in Kingsman in 2014, he really started to pick up steam. Of particular interest is his role in the oft-overlooked Eddie the Eagle, if only for the press tour being littered with seemingly longing looks from him at co-star Hugh Jackman.

Naturally, his turn as Elton John in Rocketman was a highlight. The career-defining performance included John covers, a romp with Richard Madden, and those incredibly important thigh pics.

Equally important is his starring role in C*ck as the lover of fellow UK heartthrob Jonathan Bailey, a pairing we never knew we needed.

Most recently, the star took to the small screen to star in Apple TV series Black Bird, a role that gifted us this moment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taron Egerton (@taron.egerton)

Related: Here’s your chance to understand Taron Egerton’s butt as never before

Like his Black Bird scenes, Egerton has been gifting us with sugar-rush amounts of eye candy throughout his career journey.

His Instagram has just a slice, a sliver, a tasting menu of these memorable moments:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taron Egerton (@taron.egerton)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taron Egerton (@taron.egerton)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taron Egerton (@taron.egerton)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taron Egerton (@taron.egerton)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taron Egerton (@taron.egerton)

Related: Taron Egerton gives thirsty fans an eyeful in just a towel

Meanwhile, more of his greatest hits live on over on Twitter:

Happy Birthday to Taron Egerton, pls enjoy this video I have saved on my phone that I definitely don’t watch every Thursday night from 8:47pm to 8:50pm pic.twitter.com/HRXoiKDjAW — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 10, 2022

taron egerton’s thighs? im not a slut but who knows 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/O4Veh3jd5j — k 🌱 (@carolsfists) June 29, 2019

i’ll be watching in with the devil not for the plot but for taron egerton’s arms pic.twitter.com/YcJ0FTpAmr — thinking about taron (@taronthinker) May 21, 2021

📸 Taron via his Instagram stories (June 23rd, 2022) pic.twitter.com/pQ9w0d5V4F — Taron Egerton (@DailyTaronNews) June 23, 2022

Happy birthday Taron, and here’s to many, many more.